Transportation

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:33 am EST
Mebane City Council Approves North Carolina’s First Buc-ee’s Travel Plaza Amid Controversy

In a groundbreaking move, Mebane, North Carolina, has cleared the path for the state’s inaugural Buc-ee’s travel plaza. This unanimous decision by the Mebane city council was the result of an eight-hour long meeting. The council approved the rezoning request for a 32-acre property along Trollingwood Hawfields Road, positioned adjacent to Interstate 40/85. The proposed Buc-ee’s site will boast an expansive 75,000 square feet of space, 120 fueling positions, and an estimated 650 parking stalls.

Mebane City Council’s Controversial Decision

Despite the approval, the decision has garnered mixed reactions within the community. Concerns have been raised over potential environmental damage and escalated traffic. The council’s decision overrides the county planning board’s recommendation, marking a significant divergence in opinion within city governance. The intensive council meeting saw over 70 Mebane residents expressing their apprehensions about the potential impact of the massive fueling station.

Addressing Infrastructure and Environmental Concerns

To mitigate the anticipated surge in traffic, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has committed to fund the expansion of nearby roads and a bridge over the interstate. The Buc-ee’s proposal has also been designed to accommodate environmental safety measures. This includes the relocation of underground fuel tanks and modifications to reduce wetland impacts. However, opposition remains, with concerns over potential health risks posed by benzene emissions and noise pollution affecting local schools.

Buc-ee’s Expansion in North Carolina

This approval marks a significant milestone for Buc-ee’s, especially after its unsuccessful attempt to establish a location in Orange County in 2020 due to environmental concerns. The company’s latest proposal in Mebane is now subject to a technical review process that will span several months and require further NCDOT review before any site work can commence. Notwithstanding the controversies, supporters of the project are optimistic about the job opportunities, tax revenue, and potential boost in tourism the travel plaza promises to bring.

Transportation United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

