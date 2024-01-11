MDOT Unveils Major Infrastructure Projects in Davison, Michigan

Michigan is gearing up for a series of significant infrastructure projects, as revealed by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT). Trevor Vincke, a project and contracts engineer at the Davison Transportation Service Center, outlined the planned projects in a meeting with the Davison Area Chamber of Commerce on January 3rd.

Focus on Davison

In a move that promises to transform the roadscape of Davison, Vincke disclosed that MDOT has planned 43 statewide projects from 2024 through 2031. The emphasis is on three substantial projects on M-15 in Davison. The first among these is to modernize signals and upgrade intersections at the eastbound I-69 exit ramp, scheduled for the summer of 2024.

Following this, the department has planned the resurfacing of M-15 from South Street to Rising Street at Black Creek in 2027. A future reconstruction of M-15 from Rising Street to First Street has also been slated without a specific commencement date.

Recent Completions and Upcoming Endeavors

Vincke didn’t miss highlighting the recent accomplishments of MDOT. The successful completion of reconstruction work on M-15 from Lexington Street to E. South Street in 2022 and the rehabilitation of M-15 from Potter Road to Richfield Road are notable milestones. These completed projects are expected to significantly enhance the commute experience for Davison residents.

But that’s not all. The MDOT has also set its sight on other substantial projects in Genesee County. Major reconstructions of I-475 segments are planned over the coming years, along with a segment of I-69 in 2028.

The Megaproject Challenge

The I-75/I-69 interchange full reconstruction, a megaproject, is currently facing a severe funding shortfall. With an estimated cost of $1 billion, the financial challenge is indeed significant. MDOT is eagerly waiting for the results of a grant application that could contribute significantly to the I-475 projects. If successful, it could also enable pedestrian enhancements in the Flint area, further improving the region’s infrastructure landscape.