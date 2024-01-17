MDLR Brands: Revolutionizing U.S. Housing with Sustainable Modular Solutions

At the heart of downtown Chattanooga, an innovative approach to the U.S. housing crisis is taking shape. Harrison Langley, the founder of MDLR Brands, is harnessing the power of sustainable modular building solutions to address the pressing issue of housing scarcity. Established in 2019, this burgeoning company has swiftly expanded its footprint across the U.S., with noteworthy projects in Forest Avenue and Hixson.

MDLR Brands: Pioneering Greener Housing

MDLR Brands, pronounced 'modular brands', is redefining the notion of home construction. Specializing in eco-friendly prefabricated homes, it seamlessly marries sustainability with modern design, offering homeowners a customized living space tailored to their distinct tastes. The housing crisis, amplified by the Great Recession and subsequent economic hurdles, has resulted in a shortage of available homes. Traditional construction methods remain stagnant, costly, and lengthy. MDLR Brands is challenging this status quo with its proprietary Lite Structurally Insulated Panels (LiteSIP).

LiteSIP: A Revolution in Housing Construction

The LiteSIP offers a plethora of benefits, including expedited construction, robustness, lightweight properties, cost-efficiency, and environmental friendliness. These panels not only facilitate architectural creativity but also exhibit resistance to mold, termites, and extreme weather conditions. By utilizing LiteSIPs, MDLR Brands intends to revolutionize the construction process entirely.

Boxvana: The Future of Prefabricated Homes

The company's line of prefabricated modular homes, known as Boxvana, encapsulates the essence of innovation. These homes are customizable, energy-efficient, and durable, integrating state-of-the-art smart home technology. The collection comprises 15 different models, including tiny homes and Park Model Recreational Vehicles (PMRV), with prices commencing from a modest $35,000. From solar panels and heated flooring to smart audio systems, MDLR Brands offers an array of customization options, ensuring each home reflects the personality of its owner. The lead time for flat panels stretches between two to three months, while a PMRV can be completed within six months. Fixed modular homes, depending on the level of customization, take 10 to 14 months to construct.

As the company continues to grow, Langley has reported a readiness for change within the market, with a positive reception to MDLR Brands' groundbreaking housing solutions. By blending affordability, modern design, and sustainability, MDLR Brands is not just building homes; it's shaping the future of housing in the U.S.