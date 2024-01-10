McMaster Proposes Overhaul of South Carolina’s Teacher Salary System

South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster has put forth an ambitious new budget plan, aiming to revamp the state’s teacher salary system and address the ongoing teacher shortage. The current pay structure, a complex matrix based on years of experience and educational attainment, is set to undergo significant simplification, cutting down the number of recognized education levels and extending the minimum salary schedule.

Simplifying the Salary Schedule

The existing system consists of 23 annual steps and five education levels that determine a teacher’s pay. McMaster’s proposed changes include reducing the recognized education levels to just two: a bachelor’s degree and a graduate degree. Additionally, the state minimum salary schedule will be extended from 23 to 30 years, providing teachers with a more extended period of salary growth.

Revised Salary Figures

Under the new plan, the minimum starting salary for teachers will see a jump from the current $42,500 to $45,000, with an ambitious target to reach the $50,000 mark by 2026. The annual raises would be replaced by $2,000 pay increases every three years, and teachers holding graduate degrees would earn $5,000 more than their colleagues with only bachelor’s degrees.

Additional Funding for Education

McMaster’s proposed budget also earmarks additional funds for various educational initiatives. These include an additional $250 million for state aid to classrooms, $10 million in extra pay for teachers facing challenging students or added responsibilities, and $25 million towards recruiting teachers in areas of critical need. The classroom supply stipend will also see an increase, moving up from $350 to $400.

Based on recommendations from the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force, the proposal requires legislative approval before it can be implemented. While it has garnered support for its simplification of the salary schedule, concerns have been raised about the potential impact on teachers pursuing doctoral degrees, as the new system does not explicitly incentivize higher education beyond a master’s degree.