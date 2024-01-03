en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

McLemore Resort Gears Up for Grand Opening with Second Job Fair

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
McLemore Resort Gears Up for Grand Opening with Second Job Fair

In the picturesque setting of Lookout Mountain, the McLemore Resort is gearing up for its grand debut next Spring. As part of its preparations, the resort, a member of the esteemed Curio Collection by Hilton, is hosting its second on-site job fair. The event is slated for January 9 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at 32 Clubhouse Lane in Rising Fawn.

Employment Opportunities Galore

With the final touches being put on the construction of Cloudland at McLemore, the resort is on a hiring spree. A broad spectrum of hourly and salaried positions is up for grabs. They are seeking accounting managers, restaurant staff, spa estheticians, golf attendants, and housekeepers, among others. This job fair is a golden opportunity for those aiming to work not only under the prestigious Hilton brand but also for Valor Hospitality, a renowned global hotel operator.

A Unique Setting

Mike Burton, the General Manager, emphasized the unique nature of the job opportunities at McLemore. The resort’s location, a mere 30 minutes from Chattanooga and less than two hours from the bustling Atlanta metro area, adds to its charm. The resort, once operational, will boast 245 guest rooms, 19 upscale suites, and a sprawling 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

How to Apply

Interested individuals can secure their spot at the job fair or seek more information by visiting the resort’s website or reaching out to them directly. The resort, an equal opportunity employer, is eagerly looking for team members who can match their level of professionalism and share their enthusiasm for this special place.

0
United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
24 seconds ago
Comic Book Collector Suffers Significant Loss as Thieves Pilfer Collection
Avid comic book collector Chris Renstrom of Omaha, Nebraska, has suffered a devastating blow as thieves pilfered a substantial portion of his prized collection. The theft, which took place at his storage unit near 129th and West Maple Road, marks the second time Renstrom’s storage space has been targeted, and the third time the facility
Comic Book Collector Suffers Significant Loss as Thieves Pilfer Collection
Indiana's First Responder Shortage: A Call for State-Backed Incentives
1 min ago
Indiana's First Responder Shortage: A Call for State-Backed Incentives
Bobby Floyd, 'Coach Floyd': Remembering a Community Legend
1 min ago
Bobby Floyd, 'Coach Floyd': Remembering a Community Legend
Armed Robbery Suspect in New Orleans Surrenders after Four-Hour Standoff
30 seconds ago
Armed Robbery Suspect in New Orleans Surrenders after Four-Hour Standoff
Raytheon Lands $345 Million Contract for StormBreaker Smart Weapons
43 seconds ago
Raytheon Lands $345 Million Contract for StormBreaker Smart Weapons
Rev. Dr. Donald Ellis Wildmon: A Legacy of Media Activism and Moral Advocacy
55 seconds ago
Rev. Dr. Donald Ellis Wildmon: A Legacy of Media Activism and Moral Advocacy
Latest Headlines
World News
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
32 seconds
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
EA FC 24 Unveils Team of the Week 16: Salah, Mané, and Premier League Stars Shine
42 seconds
EA FC 24 Unveils Team of the Week 16: Salah, Mané, and Premier League Stars Shine
Puducherry Gears up for Parliamentary Polls Amid Welfare Schemes and Urban Development
50 seconds
Puducherry Gears up for Parliamentary Polls Amid Welfare Schemes and Urban Development
Indiana's First Responder Shortage: A Call for State-Backed Incentives
1 min
Indiana's First Responder Shortage: A Call for State-Backed Incentives
Latin America at a Crossroads: Pivotal Elections Set to Shape the Region's Political Landscape
2 mins
Latin America at a Crossroads: Pivotal Elections Set to Shape the Region's Political Landscape
Beyond Exercise and Sleep: Five Unconventional Techniques for Stress Management in 2024
2 mins
Beyond Exercise and Sleep: Five Unconventional Techniques for Stress Management in 2024
The Evolution of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks
2 mins
The Evolution of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks
Conor McGregor Honors Irish Heritage and Announces UFC Return
2 mins
Conor McGregor Honors Irish Heritage and Announces UFC Return
Richard Holliday Returns to Major League Wrestling, Eyes MLW World Heavyweight Championship
3 mins
Richard Holliday Returns to Major League Wrestling, Eyes MLW World Heavyweight Championship
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
39 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
41 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app