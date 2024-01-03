McLemore Resort Gears Up for Grand Opening with Second Job Fair

In the picturesque setting of Lookout Mountain, the McLemore Resort is gearing up for its grand debut next Spring. As part of its preparations, the resort, a member of the esteemed Curio Collection by Hilton, is hosting its second on-site job fair. The event is slated for January 9 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at 32 Clubhouse Lane in Rising Fawn.

Employment Opportunities Galore

With the final touches being put on the construction of Cloudland at McLemore, the resort is on a hiring spree. A broad spectrum of hourly and salaried positions is up for grabs. They are seeking accounting managers, restaurant staff, spa estheticians, golf attendants, and housekeepers, among others. This job fair is a golden opportunity for those aiming to work not only under the prestigious Hilton brand but also for Valor Hospitality, a renowned global hotel operator.

A Unique Setting

Mike Burton, the General Manager, emphasized the unique nature of the job opportunities at McLemore. The resort’s location, a mere 30 minutes from Chattanooga and less than two hours from the bustling Atlanta metro area, adds to its charm. The resort, once operational, will boast 245 guest rooms, 19 upscale suites, and a sprawling 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

How to Apply

Interested individuals can secure their spot at the job fair or seek more information by visiting the resort’s website or reaching out to them directly. The resort, an equal opportunity employer, is eagerly looking for team members who can match their level of professionalism and share their enthusiasm for this special place.