McKinsey & Co.'s Leadership Election: An Unexpected Challenge for Bob Sternfels

At the helm of one of the world's most influential consulting firms, Bob Sternfels, the current global managing partner of McKinsey & Co., is navigating through turbulent waters. His bid for re-election is proving to be more challenging than expected.

The first round of voting did not secure Sternfels a second three-year term, with over half of the firm's 750 senior partners opting for other contenders. However, the complex voting process at McKinsey, which can encompass up to three rounds, still leaves room for Sternfels to reclaim his position.

Competing Contenders

Other candidates who have advanced to the subsequent stage of voting include Carter Wood, the chief risk officer, CFO Eric Kutcher, and Virginia Simmons, a former head of the UK office. Each of these contenders brings a unique leadership style and vision for McKinsey's future, adding to the intrigue of the election.

Sternfels' Leadership in Question

Part of the uncertainty surrounding Sternfels' leadership stems from his decision to lay off approximately 1,400 workers the previous year. This strategic move, while potentially necessary for McKinsey's restructuring, has ignited reservations among some partners about Sternfels' suitability for continuing in his role.

The Consulting Industry at a Crossroads

The election at McKinsey & Co. unfolds amidst a time characterized as presenting the most significant challenges the consulting industry has encountered in years. The outcome of this high-stakes election could set the tone for the industry's future.