Interviews

McKenzie Mitchell Opens Up About WWE Journey and Future Goals

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
McKenzie Mitchell Opens Up About WWE Journey and Future Goals

Released from her contract by WWE in December 2023, McKenzie Mitchell, former WWE and NXT broadcast team member, recently expressed her heartfelt gratitude for her time with the company. As she shifts her focus to her jewelry brand, Mitchell reflects on the professional experiences and personal growth she attained during her tenure with WWE. In a candid interview with SEScoops, Mitchell elucidated how her journey with WWE influenced her life on several fronts.

Mitchell’s WWE Journey and Personal Growth

Mitchell acknowledged that her stint with WWE allowed her to grow and flourish as a person. The challenges and opportunities thrown her way pushed her out of her comfort zone, aiding her in the discovery of new skills. Her on-camera performances, in particular, underwent significant enhancement. The experiences she gained and the places she got to travel during her WWE tenure added to her personal and professional development.

WWE’s Influence on Mitchell’s Personal Life

Not only did WWE contribute to Mitchell’s professional growth, but it also played a pivotal role in her personal life. She expressed sincere gratitude for having met her husband during her time in WWE. This aspect of her WWE journey holds a special place in her heart, making her experience with the company even more memorable.

Optimistic Outlook for the Future

Despite her departure from WWE, Mitchell harbors a positive attitude towards the future. She is looking forward to 2024 and is eager to set higher goals for herself. Her interview underscores her readiness to embrace a new direction in her career, with an underlying optimism about what lies ahead. Mitchell’s time in WWE, as she recollects, has been instrumental in shaping her into the person she is today, and she carries these lessons as she moves forward in her journey.

Interviews United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

