McKendree University Recognizes Students’ Academic Achievements in Fall 2023

McKendree University, an esteemed institution of higher education, has recognized a group of students hailing from diverse towns for their outstanding academic performances in the fall of 2023. The students, originating from New Baden, Trenton, Carlyle, Highland, Marine, Breese, St. Jacob, Aviston, Pocahontas, Beckemeyer, and Germantown, have been bestowed with the honor of being named to the President’s List, a prestigious accolade signifying high academic achievement.

President’s List Honorees

Among those accorded this honor include Jake Flowers, who achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA, a testament to his unwavering commitment to academic excellence. The President’s List, a recognition of the highest order at McKendree University, is reserved for students who display consistent academic prowess throughout the semester.

Dean’s List Recognition

In addition to the President’s List, McKendree University also acknowledged students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the same period. These students have shown remarkable academic progress, earning a GPA of 3.60 or higher. One such student is Ashton Malady, whose academic efforts have been duly recognized.

Academic Excellence Beyond McKendree University

It is not only McKendree University recognizing the academic accomplishments of local students. Southern New Hampshire University also named one student from the area to its President’s List for the fall of 2023. This recognition, much like the President’s List at McKendree, signifies the student’s extraordinary academic achievements.

In conclusion, these listings underscore the commitment, dedication, and academic prowess of these students during the fall semester of 2023. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to their peers, setting a benchmark of excellence for future cohorts.