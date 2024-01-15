McHenry County Calls for Qualifications for Renovation of Public Health Facility

McHenry County has officially issued a public notice for a Request For Qualifications (RFQ) for architectural and design services. The services are aimed at the renovation of the Crystal Lake Public Health Facility. All interested parties are required to submit their proposals electronically by February 6, 2024, no later than 9:00 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST).

Who’s in Charge?

The RFQ is being overseen by Adam M. Letendre, the Director of Procurement & Special Services for McHenry County. The county’s administrative center is located in Woodstock, IL. Potential bidders can access the bidding documents from the Illinois government website or they can contact the McHenry County purchasing department directly.

Rules and Regulations

It is crucial to note that all contracts awarded for the construction of public works under this RFQ will be subject to the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act. This Act regulates the wages of laborers, mechanics, and other workers employed in any public works by the State, county, city, or any public body.

The public notice for the McHenry County RFQ was published in the Daily Herald on January 15, 2024, marking the official start of the bidding process for the renovation of the Crystal Lake Public Health Facility, a project of significant importance to the community.