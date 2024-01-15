en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

McHenry County Calls for Qualifications for Renovation of Public Health Facility

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
McHenry County Calls for Qualifications for Renovation of Public Health Facility

McHenry County has officially issued a public notice for a Request For Qualifications (RFQ) for architectural and design services. The services are aimed at the renovation of the Crystal Lake Public Health Facility. All interested parties are required to submit their proposals electronically by February 6, 2024, no later than 9:00 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST).

Who’s in Charge?

The RFQ is being overseen by Adam M. Letendre, the Director of Procurement & Special Services for McHenry County. The county’s administrative center is located in Woodstock, IL. Potential bidders can access the bidding documents from the Illinois government website or they can contact the McHenry County purchasing department directly.

Rules and Regulations

It is crucial to note that all contracts awarded for the construction of public works under this RFQ will be subject to the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act. This Act regulates the wages of laborers, mechanics, and other workers employed in any public works by the State, county, city, or any public body.

Other Bidding Opportunities

In related news, the City of Mt. Pulaski, Logan County, Illinois, has announced a request for bids for the partial demolition of a structure and removal of debris located at 104 South Washington Street. The project must be completed within 60 days of the award of the bid, and bidders must be fully insured for commercial general liability. Bids must be submitted by February 13, 2024. The city reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The public notice for the McHenry County RFQ was published in the Daily Herald on January 15, 2024, marking the official start of the bidding process for the renovation of the Crystal Lake Public Health Facility, a project of significant importance to the community.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
24 seconds ago
EMEA's M&A Activity Set for Positive Outlook in 2024
In the volatile world of economics, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region witnessed an unexpected dip in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in the first quarter of 2023. This was followed by a slowdown in the latter half of the year, despite a vibrant second quarter. Yet the optimism remains undeterred for the
EMEA's M&A Activity Set for Positive Outlook in 2024
Nucor's Groundbreaking Initiative: A New Era in Sustainable Steel Production
1 min ago
Nucor's Groundbreaking Initiative: A New Era in Sustainable Steel Production
Stratio BD Achieves 99% AI Accuracy with Business Semantic Data Layer
1 min ago
Stratio BD Achieves 99% AI Accuracy with Business Semantic Data Layer
Chemtrade's 2024 Guidance: Investing in Growth and Increasing Distribution
32 seconds ago
Chemtrade's 2024 Guidance: Investing in Growth and Increasing Distribution
Indonesia's Financial Services Authority Tightens Capital Regulations for Regional Banks
42 seconds ago
Indonesia's Financial Services Authority Tightens Capital Regulations for Regional Banks
Asda Reduces Baby Formula Prices and Eases Voucher Policies to Assist Families Amid Cost of Living Crisis
53 seconds ago
Asda Reduces Baby Formula Prices and Eases Voucher Policies to Assist Families Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Tenure: A Critique
16 seconds
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Tenure: A Critique
Ginkgo Bioworks and Illumina Collaborate to Bolster Global Biosecurity
16 seconds
Ginkgo Bioworks and Illumina Collaborate to Bolster Global Biosecurity
Georgia Amplifies Healthcare Support for Chronic Illnesses and Disabled Individuals
18 seconds
Georgia Amplifies Healthcare Support for Chronic Illnesses and Disabled Individuals
President Bola Tinubu Confirms Attendance at Governor Uzodimma's Second Term Inauguration
36 seconds
President Bola Tinubu Confirms Attendance at Governor Uzodimma's Second Term Inauguration
Erdoğan Proposes Extension of Turkish Naval Deployment Amid Rising Tensions
47 seconds
Erdoğan Proposes Extension of Turkish Naval Deployment Amid Rising Tensions
Guiseley Triumphs Over Bamber Bridge: A Leap to 4th Position Amid League Turmoil
1 min
Guiseley Triumphs Over Bamber Bridge: A Leap to 4th Position Amid League Turmoil
AP VoteCast: Decoding the American Electorate
1 min
AP VoteCast: Decoding the American Electorate
Mark Hanretty Returns to 'Dancing on Ice': Partners with Cancer Survivor Adele Roberts
2 mins
Mark Hanretty Returns to 'Dancing on Ice': Partners with Cancer Survivor Adele Roberts
Delta State Governor Honored by Sapele Diocese at 15th Anniversary Celebration
2 mins
Delta State Governor Honored by Sapele Diocese at 15th Anniversary Celebration
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
44 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
53 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
54 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app