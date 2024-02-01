McGrath RentCorp to Disclose Q4 2023 Financial Results, Conference Call to Follow

Rental titan McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) has officially declared its intention to unveil its fourth quarter financial results for the period ending December 31, 2023, on February 21, 2024, subsequent to the standard market trading hours. The renowned business-to-business rental company has set a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to dissect the monetary outcomes with interested stakeholders.

Call Access and Replay Details

Those interested in the call can tune in via phone, with distinct dialing numbers designated for U.S. and international callers. Additionally, a webcast will be available for those who prefer a visual medium. For those unable to attend the live conference, a replay will be made accessible for one week following the event, ensuring no one misses out on the important revelations.

A Legacy of Success

Established in 1979, McGrath RentCorp holds a significant presence primarily in North America. The company offers modular solutions via its subsidiaries, Mobile Modular and Mobile Modular Portable Storage. Furthermore, it provides electronic test equipment rentals through its TRS-RenTelco division. Beyond its diverse range of services, McGrath is recognized for its commitment to a circular supply economy, striving to manage environmental footprints by delivering efficient and sustainable service.

Financial Stability and Growth

McGrath RentCorp has a proven track record of profit growth, which has allowed it to increase dividends to its shareholders annually for over three decades. With its headquarters in Livermore, California, the company continues to be a reliable source of information about its services and operations on its website. The forthcoming financial results and conference call are anticipated to shed light on the company's performance in the final quarter of 2023, and potentially indicate the trajectory for 2024.