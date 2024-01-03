McGovern Automotive Group Expands Reach with Acquisition of Hyundai Dealership

McGovern Automotive Group, a Newton-based enterprise, has extended its footprint with the acquisition of the Hyundai dealership previously under the ownership of Imperial Cars at 158 East Main St. in Milford. While the financial specifics of the deal remain undisclosed, the impact on McGovern’s Hyundai dealership count in Massachusetts is clear – it now stands at four.

Fueling the Growth Engine

McGovern Hyundai, with a vast offering of over 5,000 new and pre-owned vehicles, has been in a significant expansion mode. Within the last six weeks of the previous year alone, the company added five new dealerships to its portfolio. As part of this strategic growth, the company intends to retain the existing Hyundai staff and bring on board an additional 15-20 personnel. Furthermore, a fifth Hyundai dealership in Danvers is on the horizon.

Imperial Cars: Continuing the Journey

Imperial Cars, which has been under the stewardship of Kevin Meehan for over three decades, continues to operate dealerships in Mendon and Milford. It is also engaged in other ventures, including the recent acquisition of two retail lots in Milford.

McGovern Automotive Group: A Powerhouse in the Making

Established in 2016, McGovern Automotive Group has grown at an impressive pace. With over 1,600 employees and locations spread across Massachusetts, as well as in New York and New Hampshire, the group has carved a strong presence in the automotive industry. The year 2023 saw McGovern sell more than 36,000 vehicles, translating into a staggering revenue of over $2.2 billion. The group’s recent acquisitions of Jaguar Land Rover in Peabody, Genesis of Queensbury in New York, and MHQ Marlborough, a vehicle upfitter, further underscore its ambitious growth plans.