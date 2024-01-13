McCourtney Institute to Host Gen Z Political Voices, Celebrate South African Democracy

The McCourtney Institute for Democracy at the University of Park, Pennsylvania, is set to host a groundbreaking spring speaker series celebrating the voices of Gen Z political advocates and commemorating the 30th anniversary of democracy in South Africa. This thought-provoking series will present insights from figures who have left indelible marks on the political landscape.

Uniting Gen Z and Political Narratives

Among the line-up of esteemed speakers, V Spehar, the mind behind the political news platform on TikTok and the podcast ‘V Interesting’, is slated to deliver talks on February 7. Spehar is renowned for their political acumen and ability to connect with the younger generation. Their work with Under the Desk News has been instrumental in shaping Gen Z’s political perspectives.

A Whistleblower’s Insight and A Survivor’s Advocacy

On March 14, the series will host Cassidy Hutchinson, the whistleblower who came to prominence following her powerful testimony during the Jan. 6 committee hearings. Hutchinson is expected to share experiences drawn from her memoir ‘Enough’, providing unique insights into the world of political whistleblowing. Shortly after, on April 1, the platform will be graced by David Hogg, the founder of March for Our Lives. A survivor of the Parkland shooting, Hogg’s advocacy for gun violence prevention has resonated with millions, making him a notable figure in contemporary political discourse.

Marking 30 Years of South African Democracy

In honor of South Africa’s democratic milestone, Antjie Krog, a respected South African writer and scholar, will deliver the keynote lecture on April 11. Krog, widely known for her reporting on South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, will add a global perspective to the series, bridging the gap between American political thought and the realities of the South African democratic experience.

These events, organized by the McCourtney Institute, are free and are part of a wider initiative to foster democratic engagement. They represent an opportunity for attendees to not only hear from influential figures but to engage in meaningful dialogue about the future of democracy. The series will also include additional lectures co-sponsored by other units of the College of the Liberal Arts.