McCourtney Institute to Host Gen Z Political Voices, Celebrate South African Democracy

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST
McCourtney Institute to Host Gen Z Political Voices, Celebrate South African Democracy

The McCourtney Institute for Democracy at the University of Park, Pennsylvania, is set to host a groundbreaking spring speaker series celebrating the voices of Gen Z political advocates and commemorating the 30th anniversary of democracy in South Africa. This thought-provoking series will present insights from figures who have left indelible marks on the political landscape.

Uniting Gen Z and Political Narratives

Among the line-up of esteemed speakers, V Spehar, the mind behind the political news platform on TikTok and the podcast ‘V Interesting’, is slated to deliver talks on February 7. Spehar is renowned for their political acumen and ability to connect with the younger generation. Their work with Under the Desk News has been instrumental in shaping Gen Z’s political perspectives.

A Whistleblower’s Insight and A Survivor’s Advocacy

On March 14, the series will host Cassidy Hutchinson, the whistleblower who came to prominence following her powerful testimony during the Jan. 6 committee hearings. Hutchinson is expected to share experiences drawn from her memoir ‘Enough’, providing unique insights into the world of political whistleblowing. Shortly after, on April 1, the platform will be graced by David Hogg, the founder of March for Our Lives. A survivor of the Parkland shooting, Hogg’s advocacy for gun violence prevention has resonated with millions, making him a notable figure in contemporary political discourse.

Marking 30 Years of South African Democracy

In honor of South Africa’s democratic milestone, Antjie Krog, a respected South African writer and scholar, will deliver the keynote lecture on April 11. Krog, widely known for her reporting on South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, will add a global perspective to the series, bridging the gap between American political thought and the realities of the South African democratic experience.

These events, organized by the McCourtney Institute, are free and are part of a wider initiative to foster democratic engagement. They represent an opportunity for attendees to not only hear from influential figures but to engage in meaningful dialogue about the future of democracy. The series will also include additional lectures co-sponsored by other units of the College of the Liberal Arts.

Education South Africa United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

