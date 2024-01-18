MCB Demonstrates Financial Resilience with Strong Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Results

In the throes of economic upheaval characterized by inflation and soaring interest rates, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) has affirmed its financial fortitude by reporting robust results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The bank's resilience is underscored by a Q4 net income of $14.6 million, a striking contrast to the net loss of $7.7 million reported in the same period of 2022. For the full year, MCB recorded a net income of $77.3 million, marking a significant leap from the previous year's $59.4 million.

Steady Ascend in Key Financial Metrics

The bank's strong performance is further evidenced by growth in key financial areas. Deposits saw a surge of $459.4 million, reaching a total of $5.7 billion. Simultaneously, net loans climbed by $784.3 million to a staggering $5.6 billion. The figures reflect MCB's continued commitment to leveraging its resources to facilitate customer needs and foster financial growth. The bank's net interest margin for Q4 and the full year held steady at 3.36% and 3.49% respectively, while the return on average equity and return on average tangible common equity were 12.4% and 12.6%, respectively.

MCB's Liquidity and Asset Quality: A Pillar of Stability

MCB's financial stability is further buttressed by its strong liquidity position. The bank boasted $3.1 billion in cash on deposit with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and total cash and cash equivalents stood at $269.5 million at the close of 2023. MCB's asset quality remains unshakeable, with a non-performing loans ratio of just 0.92%. Furthermore, the allowance for credit losses saw an increase to $58.0 million, further bolstering the bank's financial health.

Improved Income and Decreased Expenses

Net interest income for Q4 touched $57.0 million, while non-interest income for the same period saw an uptick to $6.6 million. The bank successfully curtailed non-interest expenses, largely due to a lower regulatory settlement reserve than in Q4 2022. MCB's strategic pivot away from the crypto business, coupled with a renewed focus on core deposits and prudent lending, have fortified its financial position and augur well for its future prospects.