McAlester/Pittsburg County Unveils New Emergency Alert System

In a significant move towards enhancing regional safety, McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management has introduced a cutting-edge alert system named the Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) system. The system is engineered to broadcast lifesaving information during crises through a variety of communication channels, thus aiming to reduce the impact of emergencies on residents.

Scope of Alerts

The array of notifications that the GEM system is capable of disseminating is comprehensive. Ranging from weather-related threats such as tornados and floods to hazards like gas leaks and power outages, the system will provide information essential for the safety of the residents.

Registration and Legitimacy

Residents of Pittsburg County interested in subscribing to the GEM notification system can do so by visiting the official website. The registration instructions are outlined in the FAQ section located at the webpage's footer. To ensure the authenticity of communications from the alert system, residents are advised to note certain identifiers. Emails will be sent from noreplygenasys.com, phone calls will display a local area code and prefix, while text messages will be dispatched using the sender ID 65513. It is strongly suggested that residents store these contact details in their phones to easily recognize the alerts.

Alternative Alert Reception

For residents preferring a different mode to receive alerts, the Pittsburg County OK Emergency Management app is available for download. The app serves as an alternative platform, ensuring that vital information reaches residents swiftly during emergencies.