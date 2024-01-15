MBTA Payroll Transparency: A Look into Your Tax Dollars at Work

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has made public its 2023 payroll, a report that provides an eye-opening look into how public funds are utilized for the remuneration of MBTA employees. This information has been published as part of the Boston Herald's annual 'Your Tax Dollars at Work' report, a transparency initiative now in its 17th year.

MBTA's Rising Headcount and Infrastructure Costs

Under the stewardship of Governor Maura Healey, the MBTA's headcount has seen an increase of over 10% in the first year alone. This significant rise has not been without controversy, with the agency facing allegations of poor record-keeping and possible breaches of procurement rules. The financial implications of these issues are substantial, with the estimated costs to rectify the MBTA's infrastructure standing at a staggering 25 billion dollars.

Operational Disruptions and Concerns

On the operational front, the MBTA has faced hurdles with vital maintenance work on the Green Line Extension. This has resulted in disruptions for riders, an inconvenience compounded by the narrow tracks on the same line. These issues are part of a larger picture that includes traffic problems, new personnel policies, and the impact of the expansion of the Encore Boston Harbor casino.

Transparency Initiative: Your Tax Dollars at Work

The Boston Herald, through its 'Your Tax Dollars at Work' report, allows interested parties to delve into the specifics of the MBTA payroll. Users can utilize the search feature to input names and other relevant information. The database incorporates a scroll bar that facilitates sorting of the data according to different criteria, including earnings from highest to lowest. The Herald encourages readers to submit tips or inquiries regarding the MBTA payroll data to a dedicated email.