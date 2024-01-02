MBTA Announces Green Line Shutdowns for System Maintenance

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has announced extensive shutdowns on the Green Line, disrupting the daily commute of many Bostonians. This move is part of its ongoing system maintenance efforts aimed at enhancing the reliability and safety of the service. While these shutdowns will inconvenience MBTA riders, the agency assures that it is a necessary step towards eliminating train speed restrictions by year-end.

The Scope of the Shutdown

The most substantial impacts are expected on the Green Line’s C and D branches between North Station and Kenmore station. The service will be suspended from January 3 to January 12, with a brief resumption during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, only to be halted again from January 16 to January 28. The B branch between North Station and Babcock Street and the E branch between North Station and Heath Street will also face similar closures.

Travel Alternatives During the Shutdown

Despite the shutdowns, MBTA is committed to ensuring minimal disruption for its riders. Shuttle buses and alternative bus services will be available for affected riders, and the Commuter Rail will also be free to use between certain stations during the shutdowns. Specifically, for passengers on the E branch, the agency recommends using the Route 39 Bus.

Periodic Closures on the Green Line Extension

Additionally, riders should anticipate shorter service suspensions on the Green Line Extension scattered throughout January. These interruptions are necessary for track work on the Medford/Tufts and Union Square lines. However, the Orange Line will remain operational throughout the planned shutdowns.

While the closures will indeed cause inconvenience, passengers are hopeful that the outcome of these system maintenance efforts will result in improved service, making their travel experience more efficient and comfortable in the long run.