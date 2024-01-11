en English
Business

Mayur Desai of Charlesbank Capital Partners Recognized in GrowthCap’s Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
Mayur Desai, Managing Director at Charlesbank Capital Partners, has been distinguished in GrowthCap’s “Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2023.” This prestigious list, celebrating its 10th anniversary, recognizes professionals exhibiting exceptional investment acumen and contributions in the growth sector of the market.

Desai’s Decade-Long Tech Investment Journey

With over a decade of experience in technology investing, Desai has been instrumental in deploying over $1 billion in capital into software companies. His significant contributions include investments in prominent firms such as PakEnergy, Titan Cloud, Ivanti, and ImageQuix. He has been notably active in fostering organic growth initiatives, executing numerous follow-on acquisitions, and scouting for talented senior leaders for the companies he has worked with.

Desai’s Academic and Professional Background

Desai’s academic credentials include a BS from MIT in physics, electrical engineering, and computer science, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. His professional journey includes stints at Vector Capital, the Audax Group, and Bain and Company. He first joined Charlesbank in 2009, moved to San Francisco to work with Vector Capital, and returned to Charlesbank in 2015. He has been a critical part of the Technology Opportunities team since 2019.

Charlesbank Capital Partners: A Brief Overview

Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm anchored in Boston and New York. Since its inception, the firm has raised over $15 billion of capital, focusing on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, as well as credit and technology investments. It is a testament to the firm’s prowess and Desai’s skills that he has been recognized in GrowthCap’s “Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2023.”

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

