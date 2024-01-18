Maysteel Industries Strengthens Market Position with Star Precision Acquisition

In a strategic move that consolidates its standing in the sheet metal fabrication industry, Maysteel Industries, LLC, a portfolio company of Littlejohn Capital, LLC, has announced the acquisition of Star Precision Manufacturing, Inc. This acquisition broadens the scope of Maysteel's product and service offerings while extending their geographical presence.

Maysteel's Expansion Strategy

Maysteel, established in 1936, is a specialist in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of custom OEM sheet metal enclosures, kiosks, cabinets, and racks. The company, which serves a diverse array of industries from renewable energy to self-service kiosks and data centers, employs over 700 people across its various manufacturing locations. The acquisition of Star Precision is the latest addition to Maysteel's growing portfolio, following previous acquisitions including DAMAC and a merger with Porter's Group.

Star Precision's Contribution

Star Precision is renowned for providing full-service sheet metal fabrication, precision machining, and finishing services. Operating from a 100,000+ square foot facility in Frederick, CO, the company transforms sheet metal into complex equipment for a wide range of industries, including utilities, telecommunications, scientific instruments, medical, data storage, and recreational vehicles. Maysteel intends to leverage Star Precision's existing relationships to introduce additional products and services across different markets, further enhancing its position as a leading metal solutions provider.

Shared Vision for Growth

Maysteel's CEO underlined the strategic fit of Star Precision in the company's portfolio, noting its 15-year reputation for excellence in the industry. Angus Littlejohn III, President of Littlejohn Capital, echoed this sentiment, expressing enthusiasm for building on Maysteel's position as a leading metal solutions provider. John Wislawski, CEO and owner of Star Precision, highlighted the cultural alignment and shared values between the two companies. He anticipates that the merger will expand Star Precision's capabilities to wider geographies, bolstered by Maysteel's support.

The acquisition of Star Precision by Maysteel represents a significant step in further strengthening Maysteel's position in the market. By leveraging Star Precision's expertise and established relationships, Maysteel aims to diversify and expand its product and service offerings, enhancing its role as a leading entity in the sheet metal fabrication sector.