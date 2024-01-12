en English
Mayor Karen Goh Announces Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast Featuring Dr. Bob Cornuke

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST


In the spirit of unity and spiritual fellowship, Bakersfield, California, is preparing itself for the city’s 44th Prayer Breakfast. On January 23, thousands will gather at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center for what Mayor Karen Goh has announced as the ‘second largest prayer breakfast in the nation.’

Bringing Community Together

The Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast, slated to commence at 6:40 a.m., is an annual event that sees the community participate in a communal ceremony. It’s an opportunity for people to come together, sharing prayers and speeches on various topics, all while enjoying a hearty casserole. The gathering, which has become a significant event in the city’s calendar, not only fosters a sense of community but also serves to uphold and celebrate the tradition of collective prayer.

A Modern-Day Indiana Jones as Keynote Speaker

This year, the prayer breakfast has a special attraction: Dr. Bob Cornuke. A former FBI trained detective and SWAT team member, Dr. Cornuke has transitioned from his law enforcement background to become a biblical investigator and explorer. Often referred to as a modern-day Indiana Jones, his presence is sure to add a unique flavor to the event, as attendees can look forward to his insights and experiences in the field of biblical exploration.

Ticket Information

For those interested in attending, tickets have been made available for purchase. Individual tickets are priced at $25, allowing a broad range of community members to be part of this enriching experience. For those looking to contribute more to the event, patron sponsor tickets are available at $500, which includes a table for eight attendees, making it a perfect opportunity for businesses and organizations to support this community event.

United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

