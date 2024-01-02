Mayo Clinic’s New Building: An Emblem of Innovation and Sustainability

With sustainability and innovation at the helm, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building, the latest addition to the downtown campus skyline, has sparked a flurry of diverse opinions. Its unique design, marked by an aesthetic and functional scrim structure, subtly incorporates a Mayo Clinic shield, representing the clinic’s threefold pillars: Practice, Research, and Education.

The Architectural Marvel

The building’s exterior boasts a mesmerizing scrim structure. This isn’t just an aesthetic marvel but also a functional element, playing a pivotal role in reducing the building’s energy consumption by mitigating solar heat gain. The incorporation of the Mayo Clinic shield in this scrim mesh adds a layer of emblematic significance, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to advancing scientific breakthroughs for patient care.

A Behemoth of Glass and Steel

Enveloping the building are 979 exterior glass panels, each weighing over 600 pounds, covering a colossal area of 60,000 square feet. These glass panels, coupled with 1-inch insulated glass, contribute to the building’s energy efficiency. Supporting this glass facade are 334 steel outriggers, weighing a combined total of over 53,000 pounds, demonstrating the formidable strength and resilience of the structure.

Collaborative Designing for the Future

Designed by Mayo Clinic’s engineering partner HDR, the building is the product of a collaborative effort. Various groups within the Research shield contributed their insights, aiming to create a space that enables future-oriented research and innovation. The human-centered design approach reflects Mayo Clinic’s commitment to patient care, echoing their motto of ‘the needs of the patient come first’.