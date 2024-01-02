en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sustainability

Mayo Clinic’s New Building: An Emblem of Innovation and Sustainability

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Mayo Clinic’s New Building: An Emblem of Innovation and Sustainability

With sustainability and innovation at the helm, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building, the latest addition to the downtown campus skyline, has sparked a flurry of diverse opinions. Its unique design, marked by an aesthetic and functional scrim structure, subtly incorporates a Mayo Clinic shield, representing the clinic’s threefold pillars: Practice, Research, and Education.

The Architectural Marvel

The building’s exterior boasts a mesmerizing scrim structure. This isn’t just an aesthetic marvel but also a functional element, playing a pivotal role in reducing the building’s energy consumption by mitigating solar heat gain. The incorporation of the Mayo Clinic shield in this scrim mesh adds a layer of emblematic significance, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to advancing scientific breakthroughs for patient care.

A Behemoth of Glass and Steel

Enveloping the building are 979 exterior glass panels, each weighing over 600 pounds, covering a colossal area of 60,000 square feet. These glass panels, coupled with 1-inch insulated glass, contribute to the building’s energy efficiency. Supporting this glass facade are 334 steel outriggers, weighing a combined total of over 53,000 pounds, demonstrating the formidable strength and resilience of the structure.

Collaborative Designing for the Future

Designed by Mayo Clinic’s engineering partner HDR, the building is the product of a collaborative effort. Various groups within the Research shield contributed their insights, aiming to create a space that enables future-oriented research and innovation. The human-centered design approach reflects Mayo Clinic’s commitment to patient care, echoing their motto of ‘the needs of the patient come first’.

0
Sustainability United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ADU Carpinteria: Redefining Compact Living with Innovative Sustainable Design

By Mazhar Abbas

Marley Spoon vs QuiteLike: A Battle of Taste, Variety, and Convenience

By Ebenezer Mensah

Howard County's 'Merry Mulch': Turning Holiday Trees into Sustainable Resources

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Denim Industry in 2023: A Year of Change and Prospects for 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Canada Plastics Pact Strengthens Network with New Partners ...
@Canada · 2 hours
Canada Plastics Pact Strengthens Network with New Partners ...
heart comment 0
Cider: Revolutionizing Online Fashion Retail with Affordability and Sustainability

By Muhammad Jawad

Cider: Revolutionizing Online Fashion Retail with Affordability and Sustainability
Cider: The Rise of a Global Online Fashion Retailer

By Bijay Laxmi

Cider: The Rise of a Global Online Fashion Retailer
2024 Outlook: Channel and Distribution Sector Navigates Economic Uncertainty with Caution and Optimism

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

2024 Outlook: Channel and Distribution Sector Navigates Economic Uncertainty with Caution and Optimism
TLT Law Firm Pioneers Corporate Partnership with Belmont Estate for Sustainability

By BNN Correspondents

TLT Law Firm Pioneers Corporate Partnership with Belmont Estate for Sustainability
Latest Headlines
World News
Upcoming NFL Games Feature Star-Studded Lineup of Announcers
9 seconds
Upcoming NFL Games Feature Star-Studded Lineup of Announcers
LSU's Zalance Heard Enters Transfer Portal after Bowl Game Absence
11 seconds
LSU's Zalance Heard Enters Transfer Portal after Bowl Game Absence
2024 NHL Winter Classic: A Spectacle of Sports, Entertainment, and Culture
21 seconds
2024 NHL Winter Classic: A Spectacle of Sports, Entertainment, and Culture
Lam Dong's Chairman Tran Van Hiep Detained on Bribery Allegations
22 seconds
Lam Dong's Chairman Tran Van Hiep Detained on Bribery Allegations
Dwight Howard's Potential NBA Comeback Begins with Dubai Championship
32 seconds
Dwight Howard's Potential NBA Comeback Begins with Dubai Championship
Former Student Files Weight Discrimination Lawsuit Against Michigan University
33 seconds
Former Student Files Weight Discrimination Lawsuit Against Michigan University
Generous Donation Boosts Bike Program for At-Risk Students
51 seconds
Generous Donation Boosts Bike Program for At-Risk Students
An Evening of Shockwaves: Pro Wrestling Mid South's Championship Matches
52 seconds
An Evening of Shockwaves: Pro Wrestling Mid South's Championship Matches
Utica Police Issue Urgent Appeal for Missing Suicidal Teen
56 seconds
Utica Police Issue Urgent Appeal for Missing Suicidal Teen
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
40 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
44 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
47 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
54 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app