Maxband, Led by Parquet Courts' Max Savage, Debuts Album 'Maxband On Ice' on Holm Front

New York City's Maxband, spearheaded by Max Savage of Parquet Courts fame, is set to release their inaugural album, Maxband On Ice, on April 5 through Holm Front, marking a significant entry into the music scene. The album, crafted under the expertise of Jonathan Schenke, renowned for his work on Parquet Courts' Light Up Gold, promises a matured songwriting approach that elevates both lyrics and instrumental execution.

Unveiling Matured Craftsmanship

According to Savage, Maxband On Ice reflects the band's evolution, with improved musicality and a cohesion that allows each member's voice to shine through. "We're a much tighter band now, and we've improved as musicians individually," Savage notes, highlighting the collective growth and individual advancements within the band. The album's diverse tracks aim to showcase the unique personalities of its members, creating a multifaceted musical experience.

New Sounds on the Horizon

Listeners have already been treated to a preview of the album with three songs available for early listening, including the freshly released track "Lines." These previews hint at the influence of Savage's work with Parquet Courts, yet distinctly establish Maxband's unique sonic identity. Fans and newcomers alike are encouraged to explore these initial offerings to get a taste of what Maxband On Ice will fully reveal in April.

Anticipation Builds for Release Day

The collaboration with Jonathan Schenke adds an extra layer of anticipation for the album's debut, given his history of producing impactful music with Parquet Courts. With Maxband On Ice, listeners can expect an album that not only resonates with Parquet Courts fans but also appeals to a broader audience seeking fresh, innovative sounds in the indie music landscape.

As the release date approaches, Maxband's debut album stands as a testament to the band's creative journey and evolution. With a blend of matured songwriting, instrumental prowess, and individual expression, Maxband On Ice is poised to carve its own niche in the music world, inviting listeners to experience the depth and diversity of its tracks.