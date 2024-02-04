Max Smith to Illuminate Local Abolitionist History in Carnegie Conversation

The Canastota Public Library, nestled in the heart of the Empire State, is all set to host an engaging Carnegie Conversation event on February 6 at 6:30 p.m. The event features Max Smith, a man of many roles—local politician, singer, and board member of the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum. This free event marks the inauguration of the library's 2024 series.

Setting the Stage for Historical Insights

Max Smith, a Canastota native, will delve into the significant role the villages of Canastota and Peterboro played in the Abolitionist Movement. Smith's talk, rooted in his family history and expansive knowledge, promises a riveting narrative about local endeavours to challenge slavery and the ongoing struggle against racism.

Max Smith: A Man of Many Facets

Smith has an intriguing background. He has engaged with the developmentally disabled, showcased his talents as a singer, and held the mayoral office of Oneida. His focus, however, remains firmly on the legacy of Gerrit Smith—a prominent abolitionist from Peterboro during the 1800s.

Event Format and Accessibility

The event will consist of a 45-minute talk followed by a Q&A session. It will be taking place in an accessible area of the library, ensuring that all attendees can participate comfortably. Smith's dedication to education and community service mirrors in his commitment to narrating the stories of those who contributed to the abolitionist cause through music and spoken words.