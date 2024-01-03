en English
Business

Max Service Group Companies Expand Home Services to Include Electrical Work

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Max Service Group Companies Expand Home Services to Include Electrical Work

Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber, renowned companies under the umbrella of the Max Service Group in central Indiana, have broadened their home service offerings with the inclusion of residential electrical work. This new chapter in their business operations kicked off with the dawn of the new year.

Responding to Client Needs

Greg Wells, the president of both companies, disclosed that the motivation behind adding electrical services was fueled by a commitment to offer a more comprehensive, solutions-focused approach to their clients. The decision marks a significant shift in their operational strategy, as the companies previously depended on third-party electricians for tasks that necessitated electrical expertise, such as the installation of tankless water heaters or electric furnaces.

Staying True to Core Values

By bringing electrical services in-house, they aim to maintain their core values of providing ethical service provision. Wells emphasized the importance of this step, stating, ‘Having our own team of skilled electricians allows us to ensure quality control and uphold our standards of excellence.’

New Electrical Services

The newly introduced electrical services comprise installation and maintenance of whole-home generators, electric vehicle charging stations, and electrical panel upgrades and replacements. In addition, they will provide whole-home electrical safety inspections, along with general residential electrical repairs and installations. This strategic move underscores their commitment to delivering an all-encompassing solution to their clients, setting a new benchmark in the home services industry.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

