Maul/Harnar Residence Wins Commendation Award at AIA 2023 Design Awards

The Maul/Harnar Residence, a design accomplishment by Michael Krupnick of Krupnick Studio Architecture, has been awarded the Commendation Award during the American Institute of Architects Santa Fe chapter's AIA 2023 Design Awards. The residence, a result of a collaborative endeavor between Krupnick and the house owner Jeff Maul, founder of Santa Fe Awning, represents a functional and aesthetic reimagining of Maul's previous Jeff Harnar-designed home.

An 'Aging-in-Place' Architectural Solution

The new residence replaces the original's challenging access, offering an 'aging-in-place' version of the home. The design emphasizes the use of steel and glass, seamlessly integrating with the natural landscape. The result is a structure that respectfully borrows from the aesthetics of a high-desert Neutra house.

Michael Krupnick: The Jazz of Architecture

Michael Krupnick's approach to architecture is as unique as his designs. He believes in a client-centric methodology, where he harmonizes the client's vision with functionality and artistic beauty. He likens his architectural style to jazz, a genre known for its improvisational nature and rich blend of influences. For Krupnick, these influences include his mentorship under Charles Johnson and the distinctive lowrider art form of New Mexico.

A Diverse Portfolio and Communal Impact

Krupnick's portfolio is as diverse as it is impressive. His projects range from designing high rises to crafting chicken coops. He is currently involved in multiple projects, including a transitional living center for drug rehabilitation and a food truck complex for a Native food-truck group.

While the AIA awards primarily celebrate the impact architects have on community and creativity, the Maul/Harnar house stood out to the judges for its unique storytelling and homage to the late architect Jeff Harnar. Michael Krupnick may not be in the game for awards, but his work perfectly captures the essence of communalism and community in architecture.