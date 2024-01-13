en English
Education

Maui Police Department Opens Applications for Exclusive CSI Camp 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:02 am EST
The Maui Police Department is currently welcoming applications for its 2024 CSI Camp, an immersive four-day Crime Scene Investigation experience meticulously designed for high school juniors and seniors. The department is eager to provide a unique opportunity for young individuals to gain first-hand experience and knowledge in the field of crime scene investigation. The comprehensive program is set to run from June 24 to June 28, and will witness participants engaging in crime scene investigation activities from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Free, Yet Exclusive

The department’s commitment to fostering future talents in law enforcement is reflected in its decision to offer admission to the camp entirely free of charge. However, the program is exclusive, with only 10 students being granted entrance. This decision is aimed at ensuring the quality of the experience and enabling personalized attention to each participant.

Application Process

Interested students can apply for the CSI Camp through the County of Maui’s website, specifically on the Police Department’s page. The deadline to apply is March 28 at 4 p.m. The website provides detailed information about the camp, including the schedule, topics covered, and key details about the application process.

Contact for More Information

Students or guardians seeking additional information about this extraordinary opportunity are encouraged to reach out via email to the provided MauiCSICamp contact. This initiative by the Maui Police Department is an exciting step toward encouraging the younger generation to take an active interest in law enforcement and crime scene investigation.

Education United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

