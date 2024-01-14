en English
Disaster

Maui County Council Approves Controversial Olowalu Disposal Site Amidst Concerns

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:55 pm EST
In a significant move, the Maui County Council has greenlit Bill 120, extending the County of Maui and the State of Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources the right-of-entry to the Olowalu Temporary Disposition Site. The decision, marked by a vote of six in favor, two against, and one excused, has been a topic of heated debate.

Concerns Over Community Involvement and Health Risks

The approval process hasn’t been a smooth ride, with council members expressing deep-seated concerns about the lack of community involvement in the site selection. Worries also abound regarding the potential health hazards and environmental risks associated with the disposal site. The Olowalu site, earmarked for the temporary placement of debris from Lahaina—a region significantly marred by a disaster—has been a bone of contention.

Urgency to Assist Lahaina

While acknowledging the urgency to extend assistance to the Lahaina residents, council members also recognized the critical need to protect the environment, including the reefs at Olowalu. Despite strong opposition from both the council and community members—who underscored the potential for toxic pollution and urged the consideration of alternative sites—the bill was passed as a vital step towards recovery efforts.

Looking Towards Future Mitigation

The Council has emphasized the importance of collaboration with federal partners and experts in managing the situation. They’ve also stressed the need for future mitigation to prevent similar incidents. The decision, though fraught with controversy, represents a significant stride towards addressing the repercussions of last year’s Lahaina wildfires.

Disaster
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

