Maui Commemorates Six-Month Anniversary of Lahaina Fire with Community Gathering

In the wake of the impactful Lahaina Fire, the County of Maui is hosting a community gathering to mark the six-month anniversary of the devastating event. Scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m., the commemoration will be held at the Lahaina Civic Center Amphitheater, a locale that holds significant meaning for the local community.

A Gathering for Remembrance and Healing

The gathering aims to provide a platform for community members to pay homage to the individuals who tragically lost their lives in the fire. It also serves as a sanctuary for the community to find consolation in communal prayer. Faith leaders from various churches within Lahaina will be at the heart of the event, leading the prayers and contributing to an atmosphere of comfort, healing, and hope.

Logistics and Preparations

In preparation for the gathering, the County has made arrangements for seating, encouraging participants to bring their own mats or beach chairs. However, they have ensured that seating for the elderly, referred to as kūpuna in the Hawaiian language, will be readily available. Attendees will also be catered for with refreshments, adding a touch of comfort to the solemn occasion.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

The gates to the Lahaina Civic Center Amphitheater will open at 5:30 p.m., half an hour before the event begins. This early opening will allow attendees to settle in, find their preferred seating, and prepare themselves for the commemoration that lies ahead.