Matthews International Approaches Ex-Dividend Date Amid Sustainability Concerns

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) is on the verge of its ex-dividend date, set to take place on February 2nd. This date holds significance for investors, since they are required to own shares prior to this date to qualify for the upcoming dividend payout. The dividend, amounting to $0.24 per share, is scheduled for distribution on February 19th.
Dividend Yield and Payout
Over the past year, Matthews International distributed a total of $0.96 per share. This results in a yield of approximately 2.8% based on the present stock price of $34.33. The sustainability of these dividends is a crucial factor for investors. In the previous year, Matthews International allocated 73% of its earnings and a whopping 97% of its free cash flow to dividends. However, this may not be sustainable in the long haul.
Decrease in Earnings Per Share
The company's earnings per share have been experiencing a downward slope, decreasing by 18% annually over the past five years. This trend presents a potential challenge to the continuity of paying dividends at the current rate. Despite the dividend growing by an average of 9.1% per year over the past decade, this growth might not be sustainable if it surpasses the company's profits.
Future Sustainability
Matthews International has been upping its dividend for 29 years and is forecasted to have a dividend payout ratio of 30.57% next year. This indicates a potential for sustainability or even an increase. However, potential investors should be mindful of these factors, along with any risks associated with the company, before making any investment decisions.