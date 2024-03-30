Matthew Underwood Opens Up About Past Assaults Amid 'Quiet on Set' Reactions

In a candid revelation, Matthew Underwood, known for his role on Nickelodeon's 'Zoey 101', has come forward with his own story of sexual assault and harassment within the entertainment industry. This disclosure comes amidst the backdrop of the 'Quiet on Set' documentary, which has ignited discussions on the alleged toxic environment and abuse on Nickelodeon sets. Underwood emphasizes the importance of empathy and respect for personal experiences in the wake of the documentary's fallout.

Underwood's Personal Journey

Making a brave step forward, Matthew Underwood shared his own experiences of being molested at the age of 12 and later sexually harassed and assaulted by a former agent when he was 19. These traumatic events led him to leave acting and move away from Los Angeles, seeking a new path away from the shadows of his past. Despite his positive time at Nickelodeon, Underwood's story adds a complex layer to the ongoing conversation about child actors' safety and well-being in the industry.

Impact of 'Quiet on Set'

The 'Quiet on Set' documentary has brought to light numerous allegations of abuse, sexism, and racism within Nickelodeon, prompting a mixed reaction from former stars, including Melissa Joan Hart and Josh Peck. While some have chosen to speak out, others, like Underwood, have faced unwarranted harassment for maintaining their privacy. The documentary not only exposes the alleged misconduct but also challenges the industry to reflect on its practices and the protection of child actors.

Looking Forward

As the conversation around 'Quiet on Set' continues to evolve, Matthew Underwood's story underscores the complexity of personal trauma and the need for a respectful and empathetic dialogue. His courage in speaking out serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggles many actors face, long after the cameras stop rolling. With the documentary shedding light on dark corners of the industry, there is hope for a safer, more accountable environment for future generations of actors.