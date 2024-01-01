en English
Obituary

Matthew Perry: A Tragic End to an Iconic Journey

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:46 am EST
Emmy nominated actor and ‘Friends’ star, Matthew Perry, aged 54, died due to severe impact of Ketamine in his system, with the ultimate cause of death being drowning. The tragic event occurred at his California home on October 28. The details were provided by the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office, which also noted that Perry was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for long-term depression and anxiety.

Unclear Circumstances and Unanswered Questions

While the cause of Perry’s death has been confirmed, there are still unanswered questions. Originally, the case drew attention due to a mysterious drowning incident, disturbing Instagram posts, and inconclusive autopsy results. TMZ’s initial reporting was found to be inaccurate, adding to the confusion. Furthermore, there were reports that Perry, who was writing a book at the time, had 336 pages of it missing.

Enduring Struggles with Addiction

Perry’s struggles with addiction were no secret. The actor had been open about his issues, sharing his experiences in a memoir. He described ketamine infusion therapy as both a relief and a sensation resembling near-death experiences. Perry had other drugs in his system, including Buprenorphine, used to treat opioid use disorder. Despite the effectiveness of Buprenorphine in preventing overdose deaths and reducing opioid use, Perry held stigmatizing views towards it, demonstrating the barriers to treating opioid use disorder.

Remembering Perry: Tributes and Legacy

Apart from his struggles, Perry is remembered for his enduring impact on the entertainment industry. His portrayal of Chandler Bing on ‘Friends’ has left an indelible mark on audiences around the world. Fellow actor George Clooney spoke of Perry’s rise to stardom, observing that success and money weren’t enough for the late actor. Perry’s death has sparked conversations about addiction, highlighting the importance of understanding it as a chronic disease rather than a moral failing.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

