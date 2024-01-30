Matthew McConaughey in Talks for 'The Long Bus', a Thriller Based on the 2018 Camp Fire

Actor Matthew McConaughey may soon be seen in a new thriller, 'The Long Bus', a riveting tale of heroism and survival during one of the deadliest wildfires in California's history. The film, a collaborative effort between Comet Films and Blumhouse, is in the pre-production stage, with no official studio attached yet. However, Apple Original Films is reportedly contemplating boarding the project.

A Story of Bravery Amid Destruction

The screenplay, penned by Brad Ingelsby, is based on 'Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire,' a gripping book by Lizzie Johnson. The narrative recounts the harrowing events of the 2018 Camp Fire in California. McConaughey's character in 'The Long Bus' is inspired by the real-life courage of bus driver Kevin McKay and school teacher Mary Ludwig. Amid the devastation, they managed to guide a bus full of children to safety, embodying the spirit of bravery and selflessness.

Collaboration of Heavyweights

'The Long Bus' boasts an impressive roster of industry veterans. Jamie Lee Curtis and Jason Blum have taken up the mantle of producers, with Paul Greengrass also potentially joining the project as the director. This project was initiated by Curtis, who discovered the story after hearing the author on NPR and reading the book. The film marks a potential new collaboration between Matthew McConaughey and Apple TV+.

Anticipated Release

While the official release date for 'The Long Bus' has yet to be announced, it's clear that the film's gripping narrative and star-studded team promise a thrilling cinematic experience. As we await further updates, the anticipation builds for what could be one of the year's most compelling films.