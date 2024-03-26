Matthew Broderick Leads Star-Studded 2024-25 Shakespeare Theatre Season with Hugh Bonneville, John Kani

Matthew Broderick will headline the 2024-25 season at Shakespeare Theatre Company, marking a spectacular showcase of talent including Hugh Bonneville, John Kani, Alex Brightman, and Patrick Page. Featuring a range of productions from the satirical comedy 'Babbitt' to classics like 'Uncle Vanya', this season promises to blend literary depth with stellar performances.

Star-Powered Lineup

Broderick, a two-time Tony winner known for his role in 'Ferris Bueller’s Day Off', takes the lead in 'Babbitt', adapted from Sinclair Lewis’s novel by Joe DiPietro and directed by Christopher Ashley. The play, which premiered at La Jolla Playhouse, delves into the life of a real estate agent experiencing a midlife crisis. Joining Broderick this season are Hugh Bonneville of 'Downton Abbey', John Kani from 'Black Panther', and Tony nominees Alex Brightman and Patrick Page, each bringing unique talents to the Washington stage.

Diverse and Dynamic Offerings

The season kicks off with 'Comedy of Errors' in September, featuring Brightman and David Fynn as the Dromio twins, followed by Tom Stoppard’s Tony-winning 'Leopoldstadt' in November. John Kani will star in 'Kunene and the King', a poignant play he wrote, next winter. The series continues with Bonneville in 'Uncle Vanya' and concludes with a feminist reimagining of 'Frankenstein' in June 2025. Additionally, Patrick Page will perform his solo show 'All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain'.

Artistic Vision and Identity

Artistic Director Simon Godwin emphasizes the season’s focus on actorly spirit and identity. Through a carefully curated selection of plays, the Shakespeare Theatre Company aims to explore themes of identity and transformation, engaging audiences in a dialogue about who we are in varying contexts. This season not only celebrates renowned actors but also delves into the essence of storytelling and character exploration.

As the Shakespeare Theatre Company prepares to unfold its 2024-25 season, the inclusion of such a diverse and talented cast underlines the institution's commitment to delivering profound and engaging theatre. With stories that span from comedic misunderstandings to deep familial sagas, this season is poised to offer something for every theatre enthusiast, fostering a deeper appreciation for the arts and the timeless relevance of Shakespeare’s work in exploring human nature.