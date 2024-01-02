Matterport Inc Stock Price Dips: A Deep Dive into the Company’s Performance

On December 29, 2024, Matterport Inc, a renowned player in the Technology sector within the Software – Application Industry, witnessed a dip in its stock price. Opening at $2.80, it marked a 5.61% drop from the day before. Despite fluctuations throughout the trading day, the closing price stood at $2.85.

A Glimpse of Matterport’s Performance

Over the past year, Matterport’s shares have fluctuated between $1.84 and $4.07. The company has seen a sales growth of 25.94% over the last five years, complemented by an average annual earnings per share (EPS) growth of 45.78%. Matterport’s workforce comprises 590 employees and has a gross margin of +38.09, an operating margin of -200.40, and a pretax margin of -80.88.

Outstanding Shares and Insider Transactions

With a total of 290.54 million outstanding shares and a float of 251.42 million, Matterport’s insider and institutional ownerships stand at 17.74% and 32.22% respectively. Interestingly, the CEO and CFO executed a significant sale on December 4, stirring market speculations.

Latest Quarter Performance and Analyst Projections

For its latest quarter, the firm reported an EPS of -$0.04, surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.02. The net margin stood at -81.79, with a return on equity of -26.13. Analysts predict an EPS of -0.03 for the current fiscal year, with anticipated growth to 45.78% the following year.

Performance Indicators and Market Capitalization

Matterport’s quick ratio was 9.41, with a price to sales ratio of 5.16, and a diluted EPS of -0.73. Performance indicators reveal an increase in volume and a significant rise in raw stochastic average. The historical volatility has decreased, and current moving averages suggest certain resistance and support levels for the stock price. Matterport’s market capitalization is 822.23 million, with annual sales of 136,130K and an annual income of -111,340K.

Short Interest Report: A Snapshot

The short interest report for Matterport reflects some pessimism about the stock, with traders having sold 9,260,000 shares of MTTR short as of December 15th, which accounts for 3.68% of the total shares. The short interest ratio is 4.0. However, a decrease in short interest in December suggests a shift towards positive sentiment. With a total of 305,660,000 shares issued and a public float of 251,430,000 shares, Matterport’s short interest is lower than Nikola Co and The Beauty Health Company, but higher than MarketWise Inc and Agora Inc.