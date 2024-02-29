Mattel and Zynga's Rollic Unveil Partnership for New Barbie Mobile Game Launch in 2024

Mattel's latest venture into the digital realm comes with the announcement of a partnership with Zynga's subsidiary, Rollic, targeting the launch of a brand-new Barbie mobile game in 2024. This collaboration marks a significant step in Mattel's strategic initiative to expand its portfolio of licensed video games, aiming to strengthen its position in the digital games market.

Advertisment

Strategic Expansion into Digital Gaming

Mike DeLaet, Mattel's global head of digital gaming, emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating, "Partnering with Rollic and Zynga enables us to bring a fresh and exciting mass market Barbie mobile game to fans worldwide." This move is part of Mattel's broader strategy to leverage its iconic brands through innovative channels, aiming to provide immersive entertainment experiences for fans of all ages. Although details about the game's content remain undisclosed, anticipation is already building, given the historical success of Barbie-themed digital games.

Previous Success and Future Prospects

Advertisment

Mattel's Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, developed by Budge Studios, has enjoyed popularity, boasting a 4.4-star rating on the App Store and availability on both mobile devices and Nintendo Switch. This sets a promising precedent for the upcoming game's potential success. Rollic CEO Burak Vardal expressed excitement about stepping into the world of Barbie, highlighting the team's ability to translate cultural moments into lasting gameplay. This collaboration arrives at a time when interest in the Barbie IP is at an all-time high, following the success of Greta Gerwig's Barbie film in 2023.

Implications for Mattel's Broader Strategy

This partnership with Rollic represents more than just the launch of a new game; it's a strategic move by Mattel to bolster its digital games business amidst challenges in the broader toy industry. With the recent pressure from activist investors and the need to enhance shareholder value, Mattel's pivot towards digital expansion, including video games, publishing, and consumer products, is more critical than ever. By leveraging its iconic brands and diving deeper into digital entertainment, Mattel aims to transform into a more diversified entertainment company.

As Mattel and Rollic gear up for the 2024 launch, fans and industry watchers alike are keen to see how this partnership unfolds and whether it will mark a new chapter in Mattel's digital transformation journey. The anticipation around the Barbie mobile game underscores the enduring appeal of this iconic brand and Mattel's commitment to innovating within the digital space.