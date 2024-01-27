Matt Bonnen: The Single Dad Who Embraced Fatherhood Through Surrogacy

Matt Bonnen, a 31-year-old single father from Miami, Florida, embarked on a unique journey of love and determination, investing $125,000 in surrogacy to realize his lifelong dream of parenthood. Following a tumultuous chapter of life marked by a cancer scare and the heartrending loss of his brother, Bonnen found solace in the notion of creating life. A failed relationship and the sudden shock of mortality ignited his resolve to not delay his aspirations any further.

Choosing Surrogacy, a Path to Parenthood

Bonnen chose surrogacy as his gateway to fatherhood, selecting an egg donor who bore a resemblance to him. Despite experiencing an initial setback with a failed attempt, his selected surrogate, a 30-year-old woman, brought a glimmer of hope when she fell pregnant in February 2023.

A Precious Arrival

On October 14, 2023, the world welcomed a new life, Noah Christopher, Bonnen's son. As a single parent, Bonnen felt an immense sense of gratitude and certainty that he had made the best decision. His days were not only occupied by the operations of his restoration company, but also by the joyous and demanding tasks of fatherhood, as he split his time between his home in Miami and New York.

The Journey to Single Fatherhood

Bonnen's path to single fatherhood wasn't a walk in the park. It involved rigorous psychological testing to ensure his fitness as a parent and the careful selection of a surrogate through an agency. Adjusting to fatherhood presented its own set of challenges, including what Bonnen believes was a form of postpartum depression. Despite these hurdles, Bonnen's love for Noah remained unwavering. He maintains contact with the surrogate, considering her an integral part of their lives.

As he navigates the world of single parenthood, Bonnen remains open to the idea of a new partner. However, he emphasizes that any potential suitor must understand and accept that he is, above all, a father first.