Matrix Capital Markets Group Concludes Sale of Bobby Taylor Oil Company

Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc., an esteemed independent investment bank, has announced the successful sale of Bobby Taylor Oil Company, Inc. (BTOC) and T&S Transport, Inc. to the Parker Oil Company Incorporated. BTOC, a household name in North Carolina’s energy sector, was initiated by Bobby Taylor in 1963, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The company took its first steps in the energy sector by selling fuel oil, kerosene, and gasoline. However, over the years, the company has broadened its horizons and its product portfolio now includes propane and racing fuels.

A Six-Decade-Long Legacy

BTOC has successfully built a diverse customer base across central North Carolina and has established a reputation as a top-tier operation in a span of 60 years. The company, under the leadership of Johnny Taylor Jr. and his brothers, has shown consistent growth and success. With two bulk plants and an efficient team of over 30 employees, BTOC has created a legacy in the energy sector.

Matrix’s Role in the Sale

The sale process was efficiently managed by Matrix advisors John Duni, Spencer Cavalier, and Jared de Perio. Legal counsel to BTOC was provided by Williford McCauley. Matrix Capital Markets Group, known for its specialization in the downstream energy and multi-site retail sectors, has an impressive record of completed transactions, exceeding 300 and totaling more than $15 billion since 1997.

Matrix Capital Markets Group: A Closer Look

Matrix Capital Markets Group, headquartered in Richmond, VA, with additional offices in Baltimore, MD, and New York, NY, offers a wide range of advisory services. These services include sales, recapitalizations, and valuations across various industries. The recent sale of BTOC and T&S Transport, Inc. is a testament to its expertise and a significant addition to its portfolio of successful transactions.