Business

Matias Corporation Unveils New Wireless USB-C Keyboards and Mice at CES

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:52 pm EST
Matias Corporation Unveils New Wireless USB-C Keyboards and Mice at CES

In a significant development at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Matias Corporation, a leading computer accessories company, unveiled a new series of wireless USB-C keyboards and mice. Notably, these devices connect to the world’s smallest wireless receiver for USB-C, marking a major step forward for the tech industry. This move comes in anticipation of the forthcoming mandates in Europe, California, and India, necessitating a shift to USB-C connectivity by the end of 2024.

Matias’s Innovative Range of Products

The Canada-based company, with manufacturing facilities spread across Asia, offers an assortment of wireless USB-C keyboard and mouse options. Catering to a broad spectrum of consumers, the prices for these devices span from a modest $29 to a premium $79. Available in various color options, these products will be on public display at the prestigious CES event. A noteworthy mention is Matias’s position in the Mac and mechanical keyboard communities, owing to its innovative and high-performing products.

Next-Gen Ergonomic Keyboard

During the CES event, Matias made yet another exciting announcement related to its product line. The company revealed that it is crafting a successor to the popular Microsoft Sculpt keyboard. Providing a glimpse into the future product, Matias released rendered images of the new keyboard, and shared details about the upgrades over the original. The newly designed Matias Sculpted Ergonomic Keyboard will now be rechargeable, boasting a remarkable 3-year battery life.

USB-C Nano Receiver: A Game Changer

The new keyboard will be the first ergonomic model to use a groundbreaking USB-C nano receiver. Scheduled for release in the summer of 2024, the advanced keyboard is set to retail at $119 USD. However, in a customer-friendly move, Matias is currently accepting pre-orders at a reduced price of $99, inclusive of free shipping. This strategic move by Matias is set to redefine the computer accessories market, particularly in the Mac and mechanical keyboard segments.

Business United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

