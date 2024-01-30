Matanzas High School Assault: Safety Concerns Raised After Student's Unprovoked Attack

An alarming incident unfolded within the walls of Matanzas High School in Flagler County, where Brendan Depa, a 17-year-old student, unleashed a brutal attack on a paraprofessional. The assault, captured on school security cameras, has drawn international attention, igniting concerns about safety and student behavior within educational institutions.

Unprovoked Attack on a Paraprofessional

Depa, now 18, was seen knocking the paraprofessional unconscious, followed by a series of kicks and punches to her head. The incident took place on February 21, 2023, and was reportedly triggered by a conversation about confiscating Depa's Nintendo Switch. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office condemned the assault as 'absolutely horrendous' and 'unprovoked' in a news release the following day.

Depa's Pending Sentencing

Having entered an open plea for the charge of aggravated battery on a school board employee, Depa awaits his sentencing at the Flagler County jail on a $1 million bond. His sentencing, initially scheduled, has been delayed due to the unavailability of experts for the defense's preparation of mitigation.

The Aftermath and Debate

The assault's aftermath has sparked a nationwide debate on the potential punishment for a student with special needs involved in such a violent act. Depa, diagnosed with autism, faces a sentence of up to 30 years in prison if convicted. The attack, deemed a manifestation of his disability, has nonetheless left the victim, Joan Naydich, with broken ribs and a concussion, underscoring the severity of the incident.