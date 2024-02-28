Mastering Wallpaper Application: Expert Tips from Nickey Kehoe Designers

Wallpaper can completely transform a room's ambiance, offering a fresh perspective through its diverse patterns and colors. Todd Nickey and Amy Kehoe, from the acclaimed Los Angeles-based design firm Nickey Kehoe, share their insights on making informed wallpaper selections and ensuring flawless applications. This guide is rooted in their extensive experience, including Nickey's personal endeavor of wallpapering his bathroom, serving as a practical case study.

Advertisment

Choosing the Right Room and Pattern

The initial step in the wallpapering process involves selecting an appropriate room, with a preference for smaller, more intimate spaces like bedrooms and bathrooms. These areas benefit from the enveloping effect wallpaper can provide. Once a room is chosen, the decision-making process extends to pattern selection. It's crucial to consider the room's dimensions and lighting when deciding between bold or subtle patterns. Nickey and Kehoe suggest that sometimes, a single accent wall or even the ceiling can serve as the perfect canvas for wallpaper, avoiding the potential 'abuse of wallpaper' through overuse.

Preparation and Planning

Advertisment

Preparation is key to successful wallpaper application. This involves measuring the space accurately, taking into account the pattern's scale to ensure it aligns with the room's focal points. Ordering an extra roll of wallpaper is recommended to account for any potential damage or discrepancies in color between batches. Surface preparation cannot be overlooked; addressing imperfections ensures a smooth application. For walls with significant texture or imperfections, lining paper may be used as a base to achieve a flawless finish.

Application and Finishing Touches

While Nickey and Kehoe advocate for professional installation to guarantee precision, they also provide guidance for DIY enthusiasts. Key tips include ensuring the wallpaper is applied straight, seams are aligned, and the pattern is appropriately trimmed around obstacles. Post-application, the designers encourage the addition of decorative elements like pictures and drapery to complete the room's transformation. Overcoming the hesitation to add these final touches is essential for achieving a polished look.

The art of wallpapering, as demonstrated by Nickey and Kehoe, is both a meticulous process and a creative journey. From selecting the perfect pattern to ensuring a seamless application, each step is integral to achieving a harmonious and dynamic space. By following these expert guidelines, homeowners can navigate the complexities of wallpapering, resulting in beautifully transformed rooms that reflect their personal style and design vision.