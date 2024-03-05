Mastercard and HealthLock Join Forces to Shield U.S. Cardholders from Healthcare Fraud Starting April 2024

Beginning April 1, 2024, Mastercard cardholders across the United States will gain access to HealthLock, a platform designed to fortify their medical data against breaches and fraudulent activities, Mastercard announced on March 5. This collaboration aims to streamline healthcare management by securely organizing deductibles, claims, and provider information, while also scrutinizing every new claim for potential errors, fraud, or overbilling.

Advertisment

A Strategic Partnership for Enhanced Healthcare Security

The partnership between Mastercard and HealthLock marks a significant step forward in protecting patients' medical information and financial well-being. Scott Speranza, CEO of HealthLock, highlighted the service's mission to secure patients' private data and ensure they do not overpay for medical services. This initiative is particularly timely, given the recent extensive cyberattack on Change Healthcare, a major U.S. healthcare payment exchange platform, which underscored the urgent need for robust data protection measures.

Comprehensive Protection for Mastercard Cardholders

Advertisment

Through this expanded partnership, eligible Mastercard cardholders can link their health insurance accounts to HealthLock, benefiting from an automated system that monitors healthcare claims for inaccuracies, overbilling, and fraud. This service, initially made available to Mastercard's health savings and flexible spending account holders last May, now extends its reach, offering a 90-day trial of its premium Medical Claim Saver and preferred rates on premium services post-trial. This move is set to revolutionize the way cardholders interact with their healthcare data, making the process simpler and more secure.

Addressing the Aftermath of the Change Healthcare Cyberattack

The recent cyberattack on Change Healthcare has had widespread implications, disrupting operations at clinics, billing companies, and pharmacies. Amidst this chaos, reports emerged of a $22 million ransom payment to Blackcat, the ransomware group responsible for the attack, further highlighting the vulnerabilities in the current healthcare system. In response, industry experts stress the importance of proactivity in data protection, underscoring the relevance of Mastercard and HealthLock's partnership in this critical moment for healthcare cybersecurity.

As the healthcare industry grapples with the challenges of data security and fraud prevention, the collaboration between Mastercard and HealthLock offers a glimmer of hope. By providing an added layer of protection and streamlining the healthcare management process, this partnership not only addresses immediate security concerns but also paves the way for a more resilient and patient-friendly healthcare system in the future.