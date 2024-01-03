Master Officer Walt Wyckoff Bids Farewell After 30 Years of Service

In the heart of Port St. Lucie, Florida, a revered figure in the local law enforcement community, Master Officer Walt Wyckoff, called time on his distinguished 30-year tenure with the Port St. Lucie Police Department. On his final day, Wyckoff made his last 10-7 (out-of-service) call to 911 dispatch, a moment that encapsulated the end of an era and the beginning of a well-deserved retirement.

A Farewell Over the Airwaves

Wyckoff’s last 10-7 call wasn’t just a procedural necessity but an opportunity for him to express his gratitude to his colleagues and the community he had served for three decades. The dispatch team, in turn, reciprocated the sentiment, acknowledging Wyckoff’s lasting impact on both the department and the residents of Port St. Lucie.

As he made his farewell over the radio, his colleagues chimed in, congratulating him on his retirement. The airwaves were filled with heartfelt messages, some sharing light-hearted jests, others expressing the pleasure of having worked alongside such a dedicated and respected officer.

A Legacy of Service

Wyckoff’s illustrious career spanned several roles within the department. Starting in 1994, he served as a patrol officer, later advancing to a detective in the Special Investigations Division and the DEA Task Force. His final role was as a motor officer in the Traffic Unit. Each role added a new chapter to a career defined by commitment, integrity, and a deep-seated desire to serve and protect the community.

Saluting a Guardian

On his last day, the Port St. Lucie Police Department organized a ceremony to honor Wyckoff’s service. The event celebrated his three decades of commitment to public service, marking the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter in his life. As he sat on his motorcycle, ready to make his final out-of-service call, the department and the community he had served so diligently, stood together, bidding farewell to their guardian.