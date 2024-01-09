en English
Energy

Massive Winter Storm Leads to Over 300,000 Power Outages Across Eastern U.S.

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
A massive winter storm, reminiscent of the February 2021 freeze and the December 2022 storm, has been sweeping through the eastern half of the United States, resulting in over 302,000 power outages across nine states. The most affected states are Georgia, Florida, and Alabama, serviced predominantly by Southern Co and NextEra Energy.

A Wide-Spread Weather Event

This storm, covering a vast area stretching from Minnesota to Alabama and from Kansas to North Carolina, is forecasted to bring the coldest weather in more than a year since the December 2022 event. The power outage it has caused is drawing comparisons with the past critical weather events that significantly impacted power and natural gas systems.

Impact on Natural Gas Demand

As a result of the freezing conditions, natural gas demand is projected to hit a record high on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 15, outstripping the previous record set in December 2022. Despite this increased demand, spot power and gas prices have remained stable, although gas futures have seen a substantial rise.

Lessons from the Past

Looking back at the December 2022 storm, energy companies such as the Tennessee Valley Authority and Duke Energy had to resort to rotating outages to maintain power reliability. Also, gas flows were reduced due to frozen infrastructure. These incidents highlight the vulnerability of gas power plants during extreme weather conditions and underline the need for transitioning to more reliable and clean energy sources to mitigate climate change impacts and prevent widespread power outages.

Energy United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

