en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Massive Winter Storm Disrupts Life Across Northern U.S.

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:36 pm EST
Massive Winter Storm Disrupts Life Across Northern U.S.

The Northern United States has been swept by a massive winter storm, subjecting residents to blinding snow, freezing rain, and severely cold temperatures. The storm, linked to at least one death due to an avalanche in Idaho, has had a substantial impact on daily life, travel, and safety across the region.

Severe Weather Disrupts Political Campaigns and Travel

In Iowa, the storm brought heavy snow and strong winds, making for hazardous driving conditions, and leading to the cancellation of several political campaign events. High-profile Republican candidates, including Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, were among those who had to cancel or postpone their events due to the harsh weather. The Department of Transportation reported near-zero visibility in some areas, and the Iowa State Patrol issued warnings against dangerous road conditions. Flight cancellations were widespread with Chicago, a major aviation hub, bearing the brunt of the disruption, where over 1,000 flights were grounded.

Blizzard Warnings and Bitter Cold Grip the North

The severe weather extended beyond Iowa. Blizzard warnings were issued for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. In Kansas City, Missouri, black ice was the cause of multiple accidents. Across the Dakotas and Montana, residents experienced bitterly cold wind chills. The NFL playoff games are also expected to be affected by the cold weather, with teams and fans anticipating frigid conditions.

Extreme Weather Spreads Across the U.S.

Further south, severe storms swept across Mississippi, prompting tornado warnings. The Northeast, on the other hand, was bracing for flooding. Texas Governor Greg Abbott urged residents to prepare for the arrival of arctic air and the possibility of ice. The homeless, many of whom struggle to find warm clothing and shelter, face increased risks in these harsh conditions. As the nation grapples with the effects of this extensive winter storm, the focus for many is on ensuring safety and survival in the face of these challenging circumstances.

0
United States Weather
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
1 min ago
Severe Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc Across Northern United States
A massive winter storm has cut a swathe through the northern United States, bringing with it blinding snow, freezing rain, and treacherous winds. This severe weather onslaught resulted in widespread transportation disruptions, event cancellations, and at least one suspected death in Idaho due to an avalanche. Transportation Woes and Political Consequences In Iowa, the storm’s
Severe Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc Across Northern United States
Multiple Winter Storms Lead to Flight Cancellations Across the U.S.
2 mins ago
Multiple Winter Storms Lead to Flight Cancellations Across the U.S.
Barbra Streisand's Film Company Accused of Misusing Pandemic Loans
3 mins ago
Barbra Streisand's Film Company Accused of Misusing Pandemic Loans
Massive Winter Storm Ravages Northern United States: Travel Disrupted, Flights Cancelled, and Homeless at Risk
1 min ago
Massive Winter Storm Ravages Northern United States: Travel Disrupted, Flights Cancelled, and Homeless at Risk
U.S.-Led Airstrikes Target Yemen's Houthi Rebels Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
1 min ago
U.S.-Led Airstrikes Target Yemen's Houthi Rebels Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
2023 NFL All-Pro Team Announced: Spotlight on Football Excellence
2 mins ago
2023 NFL All-Pro Team Announced: Spotlight on Football Excellence
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 NFL All-Pro Team Announced: Spotlight on Football Excellence
2 mins
2023 NFL All-Pro Team Announced: Spotlight on Football Excellence
Political Realignments in Pakistan: PPP Gains Ground Ahead of General Elections
3 mins
Political Realignments in Pakistan: PPP Gains Ground Ahead of General Elections
Budget 2024 Wishlist: A Strategic Focus on R&D and Healthcare
4 mins
Budget 2024 Wishlist: A Strategic Focus on R&D and Healthcare
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: The Best of Gridiron Glory
5 mins
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: The Best of Gridiron Glory
Indian Cricket Team: Blend of Experience and Fresh Talent for England Test Matches
6 mins
Indian Cricket Team: Blend of Experience and Fresh Talent for England Test Matches
Oscar-Winning Actress Jessica Lange Spotted in Rare Public Appearance
9 mins
Oscar-Winning Actress Jessica Lange Spotted in Rare Public Appearance
Mweetwa Warns of More Challenges for Zambian Opposition in 2024
9 mins
Mweetwa Warns of More Challenges for Zambian Opposition in 2024
Indian Badminton Duo Dominate in Malaysia Open 2024 Quarterfinals, Set for Semifinal Clash
9 mins
Indian Badminton Duo Dominate in Malaysia Open 2024 Quarterfinals, Set for Semifinal Clash
Tennis Australia CEO Sets Ambitious Targets Amid Challenges
10 mins
Tennis Australia CEO Sets Ambitious Targets Amid Challenges
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
1 hour
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
1 hour
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app