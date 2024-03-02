Massive-Verse Expands into Tabletop Realm with Kickstarter Launch of New Fighting Card Game

The Massive-Verse, a universe rich with superhero lore and diverse characters, takes a bold leap from the pages of Image Comics into the world of tabletop gaming with the launch of its Fighting Card Game on Kickstarter. This strategic card game, developed by Solis Game Studio, invites players to embody iconic heroes and villains in intense one-on-one or team-based battles. With the campaign now live, backers have the unique opportunity to secure exclusive content while anticipating more reveals.

Immersive Gameplay Experience

The Massive-Verse Fighting Card Game introduces players to the Paragon Fighting System, a dynamic and fast-paced combat mechanism that encourages strategic thinking and tactical hand management. Each of the eight available characters, including fan-favorites like Radiant Black and Inferno Girl Red, brings a unique set of abilities and play styles to the table. The game emphasizes simultaneous action selection, challenging players to outsmart their opponents in real-time. Additionally, the incorporation of Ultimate powers and ongoing effects adds depth, requiring careful energy management and timing to unleash devastating attacks.

Exclusive Kickstarter Incentives

Backers of the Kickstarter campaign are rewarded with several tiers of incentives, ranging from the basic game set to comprehensive bundles that include expansions, promo packs, and even a themed playmat. The 5yndicate Promo Pack and Holo Pack stand out as exclusive offerings, enhancing the game's collectibility and appeal. Those opting for the highest tier will receive an extensive collection, including all Pocket Paragons sets and protective sleeves, ensuring a complete Massive-Verse gaming experience.

A Universe of Stories Collide

The Massive-Verse, known for its wide-ranging genres and storytelling, from sci-fi to gothic fantasy, now ventures into the realm of tabletop gaming with an innovative approach. This crossover allows fans to engage with their favorite characters in a new format, testing their skills against others in a universe where superheroes and villains clash. The game's design reflects the diversity and complexity of the Massive-Verse, offering a fresh perspective on the characters and their abilities, while staying true to the essence of the original comics.

As the Massive-Verse Fighting Card Game campaign progresses on Kickstarter, anticipation grows among the fanbase and tabletop gaming community. This venture not only introduces a new way to experience the beloved Massive-Verse but also reinforces the versatility and appeal of tabletop games as a medium for storytelling and strategic play. Whether you're a longtime follower of the comics or a newcomer to the Massive-Verse, this game promises to deliver an engaging and immersive experience. Share your thoughts and join the conversation on the future of Massive-Verse in the gaming world.