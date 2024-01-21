Massive Investment, Stagnant Sales: The Electric Vehicle Paradox

A surge in consumer spending on electric vehicles (EVs) in 2022, coupled with projected massive investments in the EV market, have not translated into the anticipated sales boom. Despite consumers splurging nearly $400 billion on EVs globally and the United States preparing to add 1 million new EVs to its roads this year, dealerships are reporting a slowdown in EV sales.

Stashed EVs and Stagnant Sales

Automotive giants have pledged a colossal $616 billion towards EVs for the period 2023 to 2027, as per data from AlixPartners. However, this ambitious wave of investment has been met with a glut of EVs at dealerships. The days' supply of EVs, a measure of how long it takes to sell an inventory, has seen a sharp rise since the beginning of the year, peaking at about 111 days in early July before falling to 97 days in early October. This is a stark contrast to the days' supply of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, which has remained relatively stable. The time it takes to sell an EV has doubled compared to the same period last year.

High Prices, Charging Concerns, and Subsidy Restrictions

Several factors have contributed to the sales lag. High price points, anxieties around charging, and limitations on subsidies have all acted as deterrents. Although over half of consumers believe that EVs will eventually replace combustion engines, less than a third of dealers share this optimism. Industry leaders like Tesla have resorted to price cuts, while other companies, such as Lucid, have witnessed disappointing sales. Ford Motor, on the other hand, has amped up production of hybrids as demand for EVs plateaus. Despite most charging occurring at home, there is a prevalent worry about the suitability of public charging infrastructure.

Long-term Optimism Amidst Short-term Challenges

Despite the present hurdles, the sentiment among industry insiders, including dealership owner Jeff Aiosa, is that the shift towards EVs is inevitable in the long term. This belief persists even as companies like Ford Motor Co. are cutting back on production of models like the F-150 Lightning due to a slump in demand and weaker-than-expected EV growth. The Biden administration and the EPA continue to advocate for EV sales, but many believe that mass adoption is still a distance away. Auto dealers are resisting the rapid transition to EVs, urging the White House to revise its ambitious goal of having 50% of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030. They argue that the proposed transition timeline is 'unrealistic and untenable' due to current consumer demand not keeping pace with the number of EVs being delivered to dealerships.