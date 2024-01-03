en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Massillon to Honor Local Diver with Memorial Splash Park

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:16 am EST
Massillon to Honor Local Diver with Memorial Splash Park

In the heart of Ohio, the city of Massillon embarks on a mission of remembrance, resilience, and recreation. The unfolding plans for the establishment of the Jake Roberson Memorial Splash Park pay tribute to a young local diver who tragically lost his life in 2017. Wampler Park, a sprawling 19 acres of green space, will be the home of this new facility, projected to be open to the public by spring 2024, ideally by Memorial Day.

Designing a Lasting Tribute

The blueprint for the park has been meticulously finalized, with the facility slated to cover an impressive area of approximately 8,000 square feet. The memorial isn’t merely a tribute; it’s a testament to the Massillon Parks & Recreation Department’s commitment to enhancing community life and honoring its citizens. Under the leadership of Director Steve Pedro, the department is spearheading the project, ensuring a seamless transition of responsibility to the incoming city officials, as confirmed by Safety-Service Director Barb Sylvester.

Funding the Future

The park’s estimated cost is a hefty $1.1 million, yet funding has been secured through diverse sources. State grants, private donations, and a generous $100,000 contribution from the Roberson family are part of the financial plan. A significant $300,000 is also expected from the American Rescue Plan Act. This project is not just about creating a space for fun; it’s about investing in the community and its future.

A Legacy Lives On

The splash park will be more than water and play structures. Upgraded restrooms, ample parking, a playground, and a pavilion will enhance the user experience. Construction bids are set to begin in early 2024. The park’s namesake, Jake Roberson, was a talented springboard diver from Washington High School who secured a scholarship to Drexel University and later served as a team diver at Sea World. The idea for this lasting memorial emerged at a high school service, where former Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry proposed the idea to the Roberson family. Thus, the park will keep alive the memory of Jake, mirroring his spirit in the laughter and joy of those who will visit.

0
Local News United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Journalism for Change: Impact of The Journal News and lohud.com in Lower Hudson Valley

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Citizen Engagement: The Power of Voice in Local Governance

By Saboor Bayat

Tiruchi Corporation Council Takes Action on Street Hawkers and Infrastructure Improvement

By Ebenezer Mensah

A Year of Change: Atascosa County's Notable Events of 2023

By Ebenezer Mensah

Çukurova Mayor Visits Dörtler District: Pledges Continued Service Ah ...
@Local News · 55 mins
Çukurova Mayor Visits Dörtler District: Pledges Continued Service Ah ...
heart comment 0
Annual Michael Byrnes Memorial Cup Fosters Community Spirit and Charity

By Salman Khan

Annual Michael Byrnes Memorial Cup Fosters Community Spirit and Charity
Hamilton Grapples with Cold Morning, Bridge Closure, and Local News Updates

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Hamilton Grapples with Cold Morning, Bridge Closure, and Local News Updates
Titus County Takes Action: Fire Safety Measures for Courthouse Annex

By Olalekan Adigun

Titus County Takes Action: Fire Safety Measures for Courthouse Annex
Over-25 Team Clinches Aidan Golden Memorial Cup Amidst Community Celebrations

By Waqas Arain

Over-25 Team Clinches Aidan Golden Memorial Cup Amidst Community Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
San Marcos Rattlers' Basketball Triumph: Marching to the Regional Semifinals
21 seconds
San Marcos Rattlers' Basketball Triumph: Marching to the Regional Semifinals
Unveiling the Transformative Impact of In Vitro Diagnostics on Healthcare
23 seconds
Unveiling the Transformative Impact of In Vitro Diagnostics on Healthcare
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Partners with Walgreens to Distribute FDA-approved Therapy YCANTH
1 min
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Partners with Walgreens to Distribute FDA-approved Therapy YCANTH
Medicus Pharma Submits Protocol for Non-Invasive Skin Cancer Treatment to FDA
1 min
Medicus Pharma Submits Protocol for Non-Invasive Skin Cancer Treatment to FDA
AI Shows Promise in Detecting Mucosal Healing in Ulcerative Colitis Patients
1 min
AI Shows Promise in Detecting Mucosal Healing in Ulcerative Colitis Patients
Dublin Triumphs over Tyrone in Gaelic Football Clash: A Return to Form
1 min
Dublin Triumphs over Tyrone in Gaelic Football Clash: A Return to Form
The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Critical Juncture in American History
1 min
The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Critical Juncture in American History
Silent Sufferers: UK Adults Forego Health Care to Alleviate Strain on NHS
2 mins
Silent Sufferers: UK Adults Forego Health Care to Alleviate Strain on NHS
NBA Showdown: Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - Battle of Top Scorers
2 mins
NBA Showdown: Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - Battle of Top Scorers
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app