Massillon to Honor Local Diver with Memorial Splash Park

In the heart of Ohio, the city of Massillon embarks on a mission of remembrance, resilience, and recreation. The unfolding plans for the establishment of the Jake Roberson Memorial Splash Park pay tribute to a young local diver who tragically lost his life in 2017. Wampler Park, a sprawling 19 acres of green space, will be the home of this new facility, projected to be open to the public by spring 2024, ideally by Memorial Day.

Designing a Lasting Tribute

The blueprint for the park has been meticulously finalized, with the facility slated to cover an impressive area of approximately 8,000 square feet. The memorial isn’t merely a tribute; it’s a testament to the Massillon Parks & Recreation Department’s commitment to enhancing community life and honoring its citizens. Under the leadership of Director Steve Pedro, the department is spearheading the project, ensuring a seamless transition of responsibility to the incoming city officials, as confirmed by Safety-Service Director Barb Sylvester.

Funding the Future

The park’s estimated cost is a hefty $1.1 million, yet funding has been secured through diverse sources. State grants, private donations, and a generous $100,000 contribution from the Roberson family are part of the financial plan. A significant $300,000 is also expected from the American Rescue Plan Act. This project is not just about creating a space for fun; it’s about investing in the community and its future.

A Legacy Lives On

The splash park will be more than water and play structures. Upgraded restrooms, ample parking, a playground, and a pavilion will enhance the user experience. Construction bids are set to begin in early 2024. The park’s namesake, Jake Roberson, was a talented springboard diver from Washington High School who secured a scholarship to Drexel University and later served as a team diver at Sea World. The idea for this lasting memorial emerged at a high school service, where former Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry proposed the idea to the Roberson family. Thus, the park will keep alive the memory of Jake, mirroring his spirit in the laughter and joy of those who will visit.