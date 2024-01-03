MassDOT Plans $35 Million Route 114 Corridor Improvement to Combat Flooding and Traffic

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is gearing up for a $35 million Route 114 Corridor Improvements project in North Andover. A recent hearing disclosed updates, notably the construction of a large stormwater basin near Route 114 and Waverly Road to tackle severe rainfall runoff and a potential right-hand turn lane on Elm Street to mitigate traffic.

A Response to Climatic Challenges

In light of last summer’s torrential downpours, which turned Route 114 into a creek, MassDOT has reassessed their stormwater management tactics. The new strategy will reroute drainage to prevent similar incidents in the future, highlighting the state’s proactive approach to climate change and its implications.

Alleviating Traffic Congestion

A significant change in the project is the potential implementation of a right-hand turn lane on Elm Street. This addition is aimed at improving traffic flow, particularly concerning congestion problems instigated by Merrimack College’s activities. Additional traffic lanes, including a second through lane at the Waverley Road intersection, are part of the broader solution to alleviate traffic congestion.

Route 114 Corridor Improvements: A Decade in the Making

Initiated after a 2010 study and in earnest since 2016, the project aims to enhance safety and ease congestion on a two-mile stretch of Route 114. The plan includes nine signalized locations with five identified as high-crash. Safety audits prompted the project, revealing the urgent need for highway safety improvements. The project also encompasses pedestrian-friendly measures such as a shared use path and separated sidewalks.

Merrimack College has expressed readiness to support the project, potentially granting rights of way for the additional lane on Elm Street. The project is anticipated to commence in spring 2025, a testament to the state’s commitment to ensuring safe and efficient transportation for its residents.