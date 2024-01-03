Massachusetts Towns Gear Up to Comply with EPA’s Revised Lead and Copper Rule

Great Barrington and neighboring Housatonic Water Works Co. are gearing up to adhere to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Revised Lead and Copper Rule. This rule stipulates that by October 16, all drinking water systems in the U.S. must complete an inventory of their water lines for lead content. A key component of President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the rule aims to eradicate lead from drinking water due to its harmful effects, particularly on children.

Massachusetts Aids in Identifying Lead Pipes

To assist residents in pinpointing lead pipes, the state of Massachusetts has created a web app, developed by the Department of Environmental Protection. This move complements the broader initiative to remove lead from drinking water systems. As part of this initiative, the water department of Great Barrington received $191,000 in federal funds, which will be utilized to hire an engineer for inspecting suspected lead pipes among other tasks related to the inventory process.

Funding Challenges and Community Involvement

However, these funds may not suffice to cover the cost of replacing lead pipes, which is estimated to range from $5,000 to $10,000 per residence. This predicament may necessitate homeowners to bear the expense unless additional grants are obtained. While the local water departments have yet to discover any lead pipes, the search continues, and the involvement of the community is highly encouraged.

Historical Context and Identification Process

Since the Safe Drinking Water Act of 1986, the use of lead pipes in new construction has been prohibited. Despite this, older installations might still be in existence. The process of identifying lead pipes involves inspecting for gray-looking pipes with a whitish powdery residue, often soldered together. The Housatonic Water Works Co., which services a number of customers in Housatonic and surrounding areas, is also conducting its inventory and has announced that there are no lead service lines in its system.