Massachusetts Tops WalletHub’s Family-Friendly States Ranking for the Second Year

Massachusetts reclaims its crown as the most favorable state for raising a family, according to the latest report by WalletHub. This marks the second year in a row that the state has clinched the top spot, reflecting a consistent commitment to quality Education & Child Care, Health & Safety, robust Socio-economics, and a multitude of Family Fun opportunities. The state scored an impressive cumulative 66.97 on a 100-point scale, with its strongest performance being in the Education & Child Care sector, meriting praise from the renowned education assessment organization, Niche.

Advertisment

Academic Excellence and High Living Costs

The state boasts of premier academic institutions such as Harvard and MIT, and a highly regarded public school system. Yet, the coin has another side. Residents face high living expenses, which are 50% higher than the national average. Housing costs are a whopping 124% above the national norm, with utilities also standing 14% higher. The average home value in the state is a steep $588,621, and median rent across all property types stands at $3,050.

North Dakota: A Rising Contender

Advertisment

North Dakota emerged as the second-best state on the list, climbing two spots from its 2023 position. It excelled in Education & Child Care, and took the lead in Socio-economics, bolstered by a thriving job market and a low unemployment rate of just 1.9%. The state also offers a cost of living that is 4% lower than the national average, providing a financially accessible environment for families.

Unpacking the Rankings

The WalletHub rankings provide a comprehensive evaluation of each state, based on 50 relevant metrics spread across five key pillars. The results of the study underscore the importance of a well-rounded approach in creating environments conducive for raising families. Despite certain challenges like high living costs, states like Massachusetts and North Dakota serve as role models in their commitment to quality education, healthcare, and stable economics, thereby paving the way for a brighter future for families nationwide.