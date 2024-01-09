en English
Law

Massachusetts Struggles to Pass Revenge Porn Legislation Amidst Nationwide Crackdown

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:34 pm EST
Massachusetts Struggles to Pass Revenge Porn Legislation Amidst Nationwide Crackdown

Massachusetts, one of the last two states in the U.S. standing without definitive legislation against ‘revenge porn’, finds itself under a spotlight. Despite multiple attempts to enact a law banning the distribution of non-consensual intimate images or videos, commonly known as revenge porn, the state legislature has yet to find a resolution.

Struggle for Consensus on Legislation

The Massachusetts House of Representatives, in May 2022, unanimously passed a bill aimed at addressing this issue. However, the Senate did not approach the bill until the end of the legislative term and failed to reconcile differences between the versions from the two chambers. The proposed bill seeks to criminalize the dissemination of nude content without consent, imposing a penalty of up to two and a half years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000.

Progress and Provisions in the Judiciary Committee

The Judiciary Committee advanced the latest version of the bill in October, introducing new provisions for criminal harassment and language to address ‘coercive control’ as a form of abuse. These modifications reflect a broader recognition of the complexity of the issue and the diverse forms of abuse it encompasses.

Governor Baker’s Stance and Public Support

Governor Charlie Baker has expressed astonishment over Massachusetts’ lack of legislation on the issue, particularly considering the severe emotional distress revenge porn can inflict on victims. The public, especially supporters of the proposed reform, are fervently pushing for the bill’s passage. They underscore the urgent need for legal protections against such privacy invasions, ensuring that victims of revenge porn are not left defenseless.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

